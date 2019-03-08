Ticketless Norwich City fan flies 10,000 miles to see Canaries face Manchester City

Winsor Dobbin, from Tasmania, is hoping to get a last minute ticket for Norwich City's game against Manchester City. Archant

A Norwich City fan who has flown 10,000 miles to see his beloved Canaries play says he will 'stand outside and listen to the noise' if he can't get a ticket.

Norfolk-raised Winsor Dobbin, 63, a wine consultant and journalist, has flown from Tasmania, Australia, with the hope of finding a ticket for Saturday's game against Manchester City.

A supporter of the Carrow Road club for more than 50 years, Mr Dobbin said he simply had to take his chance to see the Canaries play in the Premier League for the first time in person.

And he took to Twitter to try and make that dream a reality.

"Made it to Norwich from #Tasmania and looking for a ticket for #NCFC on Saturday. Fingers crossed," he said.

Speaking to this paper, he said: "Tasmania to Norwich is about as far as you can go and when you follow a club for 50 years and live overseas, you only have a few chances to make a match."

He added: "Who knows when my next opportunity will be.

"Perhaps I'll just stand outside and listen to the noise if I don't have any luck."