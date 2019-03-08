Search

Advanced search

Ticketless Norwich City fan flies 10,000 miles to see Canaries face Manchester City

PUBLISHED: 13:13 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 13 September 2019

Winsor Dobbin, from Tasmania, is hoping to get a last minute ticket for Norwich City's game against Manchester City.

Winsor Dobbin, from Tasmania, is hoping to get a last minute ticket for Norwich City's game against Manchester City.

Archant

A Norwich City fan who has flown 10,000 miles to see his beloved Canaries play says he will 'stand outside and listen to the noise' if he can't get a ticket.

Norfolk-raised Winsor Dobbin, 63, a wine consultant and journalist, has flown from Tasmania, Australia, with the hope of finding a ticket for Saturday's game against Manchester City.

A supporter of the Carrow Road club for more than 50 years, Mr Dobbin said he simply had to take his chance to see the Canaries play in the Premier League for the first time in person.

You may also want to watch:

And he took to Twitter to try and make that dream a reality.

"Made it to Norwich from #Tasmania and looking for a ticket for #NCFC on Saturday. Fingers crossed," he said.

Speaking to this paper, he said: "Tasmania to Norwich is about as far as you can go and when you follow a club for 50 years and live overseas, you only have a few chances to make a match."

He added: "Who knows when my next opportunity will be.

"Perhaps I'll just stand outside and listen to the noise if I don't have any luck."

Most Read

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Meet the family-of-seven who have reopened a caravan site

The family-of-seven hope to share the beauty of the Broads with the rest of the world. Picture: Contributed by Angela Symonds

Can you help find a home for the saddest dog in Norfolk?

Dogs Trust in Snetterton is hoping to find a home for a dog who looks sad. Photo: Dogs Trust

Former shop owner who left sex toy in car in protest due back in court

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

New openings to look forward to in the city Credit: Castle Mall/Superbowl UK/Jarrold

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hold-up after 60 piglets get loose on A47

The A47 dual carriageway between the Thickthorn and A140 junctions, where the piglets got loose. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City v Manchester City - Press Conference LIVE

Norwich City defender Max Aarons limped out of England Under-21s' midweek qualifying win with an ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dash cam captures road rage driver doing 100mph before crashing

Dash cam footage from Graham York's Hyundai Tucson showed him dangerously driving at speeds of up to 100mph on a country road. Picture: supplied by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

‘You’ve got to be kidding!’: Council slams resident for ‘forest in a bin’

The council made it clear - if your bin lid doesn't close, they won't take it away. Photo: East Suffolk Council

Running column: How parkrun held a mirror up to Mark Armstrong’s commitment to running

Mark Armstrong is planning on a few more speed sessions after his latest parkrun. Picture: Epic Action Imagery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists