Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City loan watch: Raggett loses a tooth at Ipswich and report of serious injury for Wildschut

PUBLISHED: 11:26 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 14 January 2019

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER

Archant

Injury issues continue to cause problems for Norwich City’s loan players, with defender Sean Raggett losing a tooth during Rotherham’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich.

The centre-back had to come off in the 37th minute at Portman Road, after being caught in the mouth by a stray arm from Ipswich captain Luke Chambers.

“Raggett got an elbow that bent his two front teeth back,” Millers boss Paul Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “The ref didn’t see that or we are given a penalty.”

Warning: Graphic image of the injury below

Elsewhere in the Championship, Yanic Wildschut was not involved as Bolton lost 2-1 at Bristol City. The winger came off at half-time of Wanderers’ 5-2 win over Walsall in the FA Cup the previous weekend.

Bolton fanzine Burnden Aces are reporting that the ankle injury is set to rule the Dutchman out for three months, although that has not been officially confirmed by Phil Parkinson yet.

That would effectively end Wildschut’s season, with the 27-year-old’s Norwich contract due to expire in the summer.

In League One, Matt Jarvis continued his return to fitness with 90 minutes as Walsall lost 2-1 at home to Scunthorpe, as did left-back James Husband as Fleetwood were held to a 2-2 home draw by Oxford.

Young striker Tristan Abrahams was an unused substitute as Exeter drew 0-0 at home against Morecambe in League Two.

Sean Raggett watches on as Will Keane scores for Ipswich against Rotherham Picture: STEVE WALLERSean Raggett watches on as Will Keane scores for Ipswich against Rotherham Picture: STEVE WALLER

City midfielder Devonte Aransibia – fresh from extending his loan until the end of the season – came on in the 70th minute as Billericay were beaten 2-1 at home by Chippenham in National League South.

He is joined at the Essex club by Canaries academy product Jamar Loza, who recently played in Woking’s loss to Watford in the FA Cup third round but has now joined Billericay on an 18-month deal.

Irish winger Simon Power was kept waiting for his debut on the bench as Dordrecht lost 5-2 at home to leaders Den Bosch on Sunday, leaving them bottom of the Dutch second tier.

The winter break has not yet concluded in Germany though, with defender Marcel Franke and Darmstadt set for a return to action on January 29.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Police stop flatbed van carrying ‘insecure’ load

The vehicle was stopped by police in the Fakenham area. Photo: Norfolk police

Football club forced to cancel game after cars churn up pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’ - Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Brit award-winning rock band latest act announced for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Lucky escape for driver after car overturns

The car which overturned in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

High school site closed due to ‘significant’ flooding

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy's site at Thamesfield Way, which will be closed on Monday due to flooding. Picture: Liz Coates

Retired carer ‘devastated’ after losing gold locket worn for 40 years

Ann Eccleston, 75, from Weybourne is
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists