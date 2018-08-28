Norwich City loan watch: Raggett loses a tooth at Ipswich and report of serious injury for Wildschut

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER Archant

Injury issues continue to cause problems for Norwich City’s loan players, with defender Sean Raggett losing a tooth during Rotherham’s 1-0 defeat at Ipswich.

The centre-back had to come off in the 37th minute at Portman Road, after being caught in the mouth by a stray arm from Ipswich captain Luke Chambers.

“Raggett got an elbow that bent his two front teeth back,” Millers boss Paul Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser. “The ref didn’t see that or we are given a penalty.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Yanic Wildschut was not involved as Bolton lost 2-1 at Bristol City. The winger came off at half-time of Wanderers’ 5-2 win over Walsall in the FA Cup the previous weekend.

Bolton fanzine Burnden Aces are reporting that the ankle injury is set to rule the Dutchman out for three months, although that has not been officially confirmed by Phil Parkinson yet.

That would effectively end Wildschut’s season, with the 27-year-old’s Norwich contract due to expire in the summer.

In League One, Matt Jarvis continued his return to fitness with 90 minutes as Walsall lost 2-1 at home to Scunthorpe, as did left-back James Husband as Fleetwood were held to a 2-2 home draw by Oxford.

Young striker Tristan Abrahams was an unused substitute as Exeter drew 0-0 at home against Morecambe in League Two.

City midfielder Devonte Aransibia – fresh from extending his loan until the end of the season – came on in the 70th minute as Billericay were beaten 2-1 at home by Chippenham in National League South.

He is joined at the Essex club by Canaries academy product Jamar Loza, who recently played in Woking’s loss to Watford in the FA Cup third round but has now joined Billericay on an 18-month deal.

Irish winger Simon Power was kept waiting for his debut on the bench as Dordrecht lost 5-2 at home to leaders Den Bosch on Sunday, leaving them bottom of the Dutch second tier.

The winter break has not yet concluded in Germany though, with defender Marcel Franke and Darmstadt set for a return to action on January 29.