Norwich City loan watch: Power scores against Ajax II but Raggett suffers fresh injury blow

04 February, 2019 - 07:00
Simon Power scored his first goal for Dordrecht Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City youngster Simon Power played a starring role to help loan club Dordrecht fight back to draw 3-3 with Ajax II, scoring his first goal in the Dutch second tier.

The Irish winger made his first start since joining Dordrecht at the start of this month and smashed a 25-yard shot against the post in the 58th minute, with his team trailing 3-1.

He made no mistake at the back post seven minutes later though, firing into an unguarded net from a tight angle after a low cross came all the way through to him to make it 3-2.

“It was a really good night, my first start for Dordrecht and my first ever professional debut,” the 20-year-old told RTV Rijnmond. “I’m happy to contribute to the team with one goal but we were unfortunate not to get a win in the end – but Ajax are a very good side so we’ll take the point.”

Steven Naismith was also in action on Friday night, scoring his 15th goal of the campaign for club and country as Hearts won 2-1 at Kilmarnock. The 32-year-old’s contract at Norwich expires in the summer but he has been a hit in Edinburgh, with Hearts winning 18 of the 22 games he has played in this season.

Meanwhile, defender Marcel Franke claimed an assist as Darmstadt lost 3-2 away at lowly Duisburg in the German second tier.

On Saturday, Ben Marshall played the full 90 minutes as Millwall were held to a 0-0 home draw with Rotherham, with Sean Raggett missing out for the visitors after a fresh knock to the ankle he needed surgery on in September.

Millers boss Paul Warne told his club’s website: “That was a concern. We thought he had re-fractured the same area which would have been a long period out.

“He’s had all the scans on Monday, they have come back clear, he’ll be a few weeks before he comes back into the squad.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Nelson Oliveira had to go to hospital for checks on a nasty facial injury suffered during Reading’s 0-0 home draw with Aston Villa, coming off in the 73rd minute with two deep gashes and a suspected broken nose after being trodden on by Tyrone Mings.

Matt Jarvis played all of Walsall’s 2-1 home defeat to mid-table rivals Rochdale in League One, with James Husband also getting 90 minutes as Fleetwood won 1-0 at home to Charlton.

But City striker Tristan Abrahams was an unused substitute for his new loan club as Yeovil lost 1-0 at Stevenage in League Two.

• Watch footage of Power’s full debut for Dordrecht above

