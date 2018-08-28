Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City loan watch: Marshall helps Millwall pick up a point at Boro

PUBLISHED: 18:07 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 19 January 2019

Ben Marshall was back in a Millwall shirt on Saturday, after joining on loan from Norwich, during a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ben Marshall was back in a Millwall shirt on Saturday, after joining on loan from Norwich, during a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ben Marshall was straight into loan action for Millwall and did parent club Norwich City a favour by helping to earn a draw away to the promotion hopefuls.

The winger played 73 minutes of the Lions 1-1 draw at Boro this afternoon, with the hosts only grabbing a point thanks to a late Jordan Hugill penalty.

City defender Sean Raggett – after losing a tooth during a defeat at Ipswich the previous weekend – was left on the bench as struggling Rotherham lost 4-2 at home to Brentford.

It was a better weekend for Matt Jarvis with Walsall though, setting up the second goal as he played 80 minutes of a 3-0 win away to his former club Gillingham in League One, while left-back James Husband played the full game as Fleetwood drew 1-1 at Rochdale.

Young striker Tristan Abrahams came on in the 86th minute but couldn’t find an equaliser as Exeter lost 1-0 away to Newport in League Two.

There was a debut for defender Timi Odusina, playing 90 minutes as AFC Fylde won 2-0 at home to National League promotion rivals Wrexham.

Devonte Aransibia came on in the 57th minute of a 2-2 draw at Concord Rangers for Billericay Town in National League South and keeper Billy Johnson kept his starting place as Lowestoft drew 0-0 at home against Redditch, making a vital save just before half-time in the Southern League Premier Division Central clash.

Irish winger Simon Power was an unused substitute again as Dordrecht picked up a vital 1-0 win at AZ Alkmaar U21s on Friday night, to move off the bottom of the Dutch second tier table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’

A man was arrested in Norwich for possession of class A drugs after he was found to be carrying a wrap 'within his person'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

King’s Lynn Town v Barwell - live match coverage

Kings Lynn Town will be hoping to celebrate when they take on Barwell at The Walks Picture: Archant

Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists