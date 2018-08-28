Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set for non-league raid? Is Nelson finally on his way out?

Is Nelson Oliveira finally on his way out of Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City are among a clutch of Championship clubs monitoring Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form for the National League side as his 16 goals in 21 appearances have helped take the O’s to the top of the division.

Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Leeds are also reportedly interested in the Ipswich-born striker, who moved to Brisbane Road in July 2017 after leaving Colchester United.

City have raided Leyton Orient in the past when they signed Tristan Abrahams for an undisclosed fee. The striker is currently on loan at Exeter City.

Meanwhile, Nelson Oliveira may be offered an escape route out of Carrow Road with Besiktas being linked with the Portuguese international.

Sporting director Stuart Webber admitted at the club’s AGM last week that they hope to find Oliveira a new club in January.

“If he stays, no one really wins,” he said. “We are open to offers for him in January. He is open to leaving because he knows he needs to play football.

“As a club we have an expensive asset sat there and for him his career is disappearing and you only get one opportunity. He knows that. Nelson and I have an honest relationship.

“We speak at least once a week on it. It is very professional. There are no problems.

“He has not been banished out of the group. He trains every day. I can’t speak highly of how he has handled it.”