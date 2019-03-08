Ex-Norwich City star in hospital after weights session

Livingston manager Gary Holt Photo: Graham Stuart/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

Livingston manager Gary Holt has been admitted to hospital after a weights session.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Holt in 2003 Photo: Archant Gary Holt in 2003 Photo: Archant

The ex Norwich City midfielder and coach, 46, will miss today's Scottish Premiership visit of St Mirren.

He suffered an injury while training with his squad on Friday and will be monitored over the next couple of days.

You may also want to watch:

Livingston expect him to take training on Monday, with assistant Davie Martindale in charge in the interim.

"We ask people to respect Gary and his family's privacy," Livingston said.

Former Falkirk boss Holt replaced Kenny Miller at the West Lothian club 12 months ago. He made 182 appearances and scored three goals for Norwich from 2000-2005.