Top 20 performance from Norwich City in 2018 - want to guess where our rivals were?

PUBLISHED: 14:38 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:38 31 December 2018

2018 - it's been a blast Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City were among the best 20 performers among English football’s top clubs in 2018.

The Canaries are ranked 17th among the 92 clubs which make up the Premier League and the Football League.

They played 46 league games in the year, winning 21, drawing 14 and losing 11, with a points per game average of 1.67.

Middlesbrough and Aston Villa are the leading Championship clubs, at ninth and 10th respectively, while Blackburn are a place ahead of City – with the first half of their year spent winning promotion from League One.

The table is compiled by the website Experimental361.com and is headed by Manchester City, ahead of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United.

League One Luton and Accrington Stanley are fifth and sixth respectively, with League Two Lincoln in eighth.

Clearly, City’s placing is in large part due to their success of the current season – while Ipswich’s woes are reflected in their position of 89th of 92 clubs. Huddersfield are bottom.

In 2017, City were 39th and Ipswich – who finished two places above City in the Championship – 54th. In 2016, City had been 72nd and Town 51st.

