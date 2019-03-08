Search

#PukkiParty - Norwich City adds to Finnish prime minister's shirt collection with 'surprise' gift

PUBLISHED: 09:28 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 15 October 2019

Teemu Pukki gets a hug from Grant Hanley after his hat-trick against Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Relations between Norfolk and the nation of Finland have taken another strange turn, with the Finnish prime minister receiving his second Teemu Pukki jersey.

This shirt, however, is far more familiar to these shores than the one last awarded to Antti Rinne - a Finland national shirt emblazoned with the name of City's star striker.

Gifted by Norwich City Football Club itself, this shirt is the familiar yellow and green of the Canaries, with Pukki's number 22 on the back.

Posting on Twitter today, Mr Rinne wrote: "My morning started with a nice surprise when I came to work. There was a package with a note on it:

"'All the best in Finland's remaining qualifying game for the 2020 Euros. Best wishes, All from Norwich City FC.'

"Thank you for a great gift @NorwichCityFC! #pukkiparty."

Replying to the prime minister, the club wished the Finnish national side luck in their game this evening, when the talismanic striker will lead the line for his country in a crucial game Armenia.

The Finns currently sit second in Group J behind Italy, one place and two points ahead of their opponents this evening in third.

Last month, Mr Rinne was handed a Finland shirt with Pukki's name printed on the back by French president Emmanual Macron.

