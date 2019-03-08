Flags will be flying high for possible Norwich City promotion

The Norwich fans celebrate their sideÕs 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

With just four games left in a nail biting season, we are asking Norwich City fans to go bigger than ever at the game that could secure promotion.

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke salutes the River End at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019 Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke salutes the River End at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

As part of our One City Strong campaign we have 2,000 giant green and yellow flags available for fans to show their support and amplify the atmosphere at Friday's crucial match against Sheffield Wednesday.

EDP and Evening News promotions executive Ben Hunt said: “The wall of colour created by the supporters has made a big difference to the players. Seize your chance to ramp up the atmosphere on Friday by grabbing a giant flag – hopefully to wave goodbye to the Championship, and to fly the flag for the Canaries in the Premier League next season.”

Fans can pick up a flag for £1 from our Eastern Daily Press goody bag stands on the way to the football ground from 5pm on Friday, April 19.

In previous games fans have got behind the campaign by donning Canary foam hands and joining the 'Sing Up the River End' rallying cry.

NCFC play-off press conference. Alex Tettey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY NCFC play-off press conference. Alex Tettey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

And there is plenty going on outside the stands to keep the excitement going.

First team players Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley will be hosting a fan meet and signing session at the Canaries Official store at Carrow Road this Wednesday between 1.30pm until 2.30pm.

Fans will have the chance to have their photo taken with the stars as well and pick up autographs.

On Thursday, the Norwich City Fans Social Club will be hosting its final event of the season in the Top of the City entrance in the South Stand main reception.

Players from NCFC visit EACH Grant Hanley signs autographs and hands out goody bags. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 Players from NCFC visit EACH Grant Hanley signs autographs and hands out goody bags. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

As well as a licensed bar there will be giant jenga and various other games raising money for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

Superfan Jacob Bowles will be tempting fans with his “On the Stall City” stand which will boast an array of NCFC memorabilia.

Entry to the event is free and according to the club “you don't have to join our fans social club, you just need to join in”.