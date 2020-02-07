Norwich City star visits community hub site as it closes in on £1m fundraising target

Since the campaign was launched, around �200,000 has been raised and match-funded by the Club, leaving the campaign currently �600,000 short of the �1 million target. Picture: NCFC Archant

A Norwich City footballer has seen how a new multi-million pound sports hub is edging closer to a £1m fundraising target.

Canaries defender Sam Byram showed his support for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation�s #BuildTheNest campaign when he visited the community hub site in Horsford last wee. Picture: NCFC Canaries defender Sam Byram showed his support for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation�s #BuildTheNest campaign when he visited the community hub site in Horsford last wee. Picture: NCFC

Defender Sam Byram was given a tour of the The Nest on Holt Road in Horsford which included the first look at the £4.6m second stage of building works.

This second project will add multi-use indoor spaces, an IT suite, a 3G artificial football match, a café, and changing areas to the community hub.

Byram was given a tour of the existing facilities at The Nest before being shown the early stages of construction of phase two � a �4.6 million project to add multi-use indoor spaces, an IT suite, a 3G artificial football match, a caf�, and changing areas. Picture: NCFC Byram was given a tour of the existing facilities at The Nest before being shown the early stages of construction of phase two � a �4.6 million project to add multi-use indoor spaces, an IT suite, a 3G artificial football match, a caf�, and changing areas. Picture: NCFC

In support of the second stage in October the #BuildTheNest campaign was launched with the aim to raise the final £1 million needed and Norwich City Football Club have pledged to match fund up to £500,000.

Sam Byram was given an idea of how the new facilities will look when completed, by and even tried his hand at bricklaying with the team from Cocksedge Building Contractors. Picture: NCFC Sam Byram was given an idea of how the new facilities will look when completed, by and even tried his hand at bricklaying with the team from Cocksedge Building Contractors. Picture: NCFC

Since then around £200,000 has been raised and match-funded by the Carrow Road club, leaving the campaign currently £600,000 short of the £1 million target.

Jackie Thornton, who works at the Community Sports Foundation said: "It's an exciting day for us in our journey to build the second phase of The Nest, but our focus is still on raising the remaining funds we need to reach completion, which is now down to around £600,000.

"Once we have achieved that, with the incredible support of Norwich City Football Club's match-funding, we will be able to make a huge difference to many different people in our area."

The Nest is a multi-purpose community hub that has been designed to provide the ideal environment for the foundation to address local issues such as social mobility, health and wellbeing, education and training, disability sports, and community cohesion, as well as providing facilities for grassroots football, sports participation, and events.

It will also become the new home for Norwich City Women FC.

Sam Byram said: "It's great to see the start of the project here and I'm looking forward to seeing as it goes on, the progress it's made, and the building when it's finished."

While on site Mr Byram tried his hand at bricklaying with the team from Cocksedge Building Contractors.

To support the campaign visit www.thenest.org.uk and click Build The Nest for more information or email Jackie.Thornton@canaries.co.uk

Supporters may also purchase a paving stone in the 'Walkway at The Nest', which is due to be installed this year.