Norwich City winger Onel Hernández to meet fans at his favourite shop

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton Archant

Norwich City star winger and Argos superfan Onel Hernández will be meeting fans this week at his favourite store.

Norwich City winger Onel Hernández will be meeting fans at his all-time favourite store Argos. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City winger Onel Hernández will be meeting fans at his all-time favourite store Argos. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The footballer will be making an exclusive appearance at Argos Riverside on Wednesday, March 6, for a meet and greet and to possibly grab a bargain or two.

In January, Hernández professed his love for the catalogue store in the club’s official programme, stating it was his go-to place for his shopping needs.

Fans and customers will receive a free signed picture of Hernández, or get their own memorabilia signed, at the meet and greet between 3pm and 4pm.

The Cuban-born winger, who is of German nationality, said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans and my friends at Argos. I’ll see you there.”

Darren Newey, Argos Norwich Riverside store manager said, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our number one fan Onel to Argos.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to show him our newly refurbished Norwich store and hopefully he can do some shopping while he’s here.

“We’ve had a great response from our customers who can’t wait to meet him.”