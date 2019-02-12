Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City winger Onel Hernández to meet fans at his favourite shop

PUBLISHED: 20:14 04 March 2019

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Archant

Norwich City star winger and Argos superfan Onel Hernández will be meeting fans this week at his favourite store.

Norwich City winger Onel Hernández will be meeting fans at his all-time favourite store Argos. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdNorwich City winger Onel Hernández will be meeting fans at his all-time favourite store Argos. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The footballer will be making an exclusive appearance at Argos Riverside on Wednesday, March 6, for a meet and greet and to possibly grab a bargain or two.

In January, Hernández professed his love for the catalogue store in the club’s official programme, stating it was his go-to place for his shopping needs.

Fans and customers will receive a free signed picture of Hernández, or get their own memorabilia signed, at the meet and greet between 3pm and 4pm.

The Cuban-born winger, who is of German nationality, said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans and my friends at Argos. I’ll see you there.”

Darren Newey, Argos Norwich Riverside store manager said, “We’re really looking forward to welcoming our number one fan Onel to Argos.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to show him our newly refurbished Norwich store and hopefully he can do some shopping while he’s here.

“We’ve had a great response from our customers who can’t wait to meet him.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Café Britannia at HMP Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists