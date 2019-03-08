Was Farke on a horse at Banham Zoo?

One-year-old Benjamin was thrilled to meet Norwich City manager Daniel Farke at Banham Zoo ahead of the crucial Sheffield Wednesday game. Photo: Submitted Archant

He may be preparing his team for another crunch match in the push for promotion to the Premier League.

But Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke was looking relaxed as he enjoyed a family visit to Banham Zoo - and took time out to have his picture taken with fans.

Ever since the story of him riding a horse during a promotion celebration at a previous club in Germany emerged, Farke On a Horse has been turned into a song among City supporters.

But it is not clear if the head coach enjoyed the attraction's hands on horse experience.

Tina Parsley, from Loddon, was visiting the zoo with her husband Simon and 14-year-old son Shea when the group spotted Farke sitting in the park café with his family.

Later in the day they were watching zoo keepers feeding the tigers and noticed the head coach for a second time, enjoying the demonstration.

Ms Parsley said the life-long City fans were over the moon when he took time out from his visit to chat to them.

She said: “It was so lovely to see him out with his family. He was a very nice man and had lots of time for us – we got an autograph as well. We told him we were hoping for a win and let him get back to enjoying his day out with his family.”

A few hours later Farke was seen near the Lemur enclosure and caught up with devoted fan Steve Sadler-Weeden and his family, including one-year-old Benjamin.

Mr Sadler-Weeden said the manager was happy to have photos taken and made a particularly good impression on his disabled foster son.

He said: “He's met some of the players at EACH before but I think he was a bit shocked to see Farke! He really is a genuinely nice guy and even though he was there with his family he was still happy to have photos with us.”

A Banham Zoo spokesman said she did not know Farke had visited and could not confirm whether the head coach had taken part in its heavy horse experience.

She said she hoped Farke had enjoyed the day and was feeling relaxed ahead of the potential promotion clinching match with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.