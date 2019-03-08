Canaries launch third kit - but what do you think?

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:11 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 02 August 2019

Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey, right, in the new third kit Picture: NCFC

Archant

Norwich City has launched its third kit for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The kit was due to be revealed on Saturday ahead of the club's final friendly versus Toulouse but a Twitter leak brought plans forward. It will be available to purchase from 9am tomorrow.

The kit is grey and club sponsor Dafabet and sleeve partner Best Friends also feature on it.

The canaries have launched their third kit for the Premier League season. Picture: Norwich City Football ClubThe canaries have launched their third kit for the Premier League season. Picture: Norwich City Football Club

Kayleigh Coverdale, head of retail at the club, said: "The third kit completes a trio of what we believe are three completely different and smart kits that we hope our fans will enjoy wearing.

"Thanks to our technical partner Errea who we have worked closely with to bring these three bespoke kits to life."

The reaction to kit on social media has been overwhelming positive with one fan describing it as "absolute perfection."

Another Twitter user said: "Third kit is tremendous. Not often that word gets wheeled out by me, but it deserves it."

@Alice_Jane92 said: "So I bought the home shirt and now I want the third kit instead...that's beautiful."

@jamieburgum said: "I can't buy all three kits...can I?"

@michaeljbailey said: "Yeah, I really like it. In fact, I like all three this season - which isn't always a good thing."

However, Norwich City's away kit for the 2019/20 season which was revealed last month divided fans.

The red kit also featured a geometric pattern and had a yellow neckline. It is the first red kit the Canaries have worn in more than 10 years, with the last being in the 2007/08 season.

At the time, one person on Twitter said: "Not liking it at the moment. It might look better on the pitch though."

@Harry_Mayhew said: "I can't tell if I like that kit or not."

But Daniel Noakes said "I'm in love", while @JRCityFan said "I like it, you know".

The Canaries will play their final pre-season friendly at Carrow Road against Ligue 1 French side Toulouse with a 4pm kick-off time.

You can buy the kit at Jarrold Intersport, official Canaries stores at Carrow Road and intu Chapelfield or at shop.canaries.co.uk

