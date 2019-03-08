Queues form outside Carrow Road for Liverpool tickets

Queues are forming outside Carrow Road's ticket office. Picture: Emily Hewett Archant

Queues have been forming outside Carrow Road box office this morning.

The que of people is getting big at carrow road #ncfc — billy⚽️ (@billy3790) July 24, 2019

The box office, which opened at 9am, is selling tickets to away premier members for the first Premier League match of the season, away at Liverpool on Friday August 9.

And fans have been waiting outside the box office to secure their ticket, with one Twitter user anticipating a "ticket scrum".

Another Twitter user said that the queues were already "big".

Good luck to all #ncfc premier away members today. The ticket scrum for Liverpool away awaits! — Jeebs Palmer (@JeebsPalmer) July 24, 2019

However, others have chosen to avoid queues and are waiting for the online ticket office to open instead.

General tickets go on sale on Monday July 29.