Queues form outside Carrow Road for Liverpool tickets

PUBLISHED: 09:09 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 24 July 2019

Queues are forming outside Carrow Road's ticket office. Picture: Emily Hewett

Queues have been forming outside Carrow Road box office this morning.

The box office, which opened at 9am, is selling tickets to away premier members for the first Premier League match of the season, away at Liverpool on Friday August 9.

And fans have been waiting outside the box office to secure their ticket, with one Twitter user anticipating a "ticket scrum".

Another Twitter user said that the queues were already "big".

However, others have chosen to avoid queues and are waiting for the online ticket office to open instead.

General tickets go on sale on Monday July 29.

