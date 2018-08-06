News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Brom new boy Gayle could make debut against the Canaries

Chris Wise

Published: 6:39 PM August 6, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Dwight Gayle could be running out at Carrow Road on Saturday after signing for Norwich City's next o

Dwight Gayle could be running out at Carrow Road on Saturday after signing for Norwich City's next opponents West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion have snapped up Dwight Gayle on a season-long loan from Newcastle United in a deal which sees fellow striker Salomon Rondon moving in the opposite direction.

The 28-year-old frontman could now make his debut for his new club against Norwich City, with the Baggies visiting Carrow Road in the SkyBet Championship on Saturday.

Gayle struck 23 goals in 32 games to help Newcastle gain promotion in 2016-17 but struggled for such form once back in the Premier League.

He only scored six league goals last season - one less than Rondon - and will now look to help Darren Moore's West Brom back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

'The manager attracted me,' Gayle told West Brom's official website. 'He's really enthusiastic about my game and I'm buzzing to come down and I can't wait to get started.'

The Baggies will be looking for their first points of the season on Saturday, having lost 2-1 at home to Bolton in their opening fixture.

