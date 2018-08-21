Norwich City’s pink walls don’t bother Alex Neil – it’s all about the green grass

Published: 1:50 AM August 21, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Alex Neil is looking at the green rather than the pink as he plots a colourful return to Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

The Preston boss and his team will be greeted by a pink away team dressing room at Carrow Road when they arrive for the Championship encounter.

City's thinking in using pink paint is that colour lowers testosterone levels and makes players more relaxed – although it didn't prevent West Brom coming here earlier this month and winning 4-3.

Why Norwich City painted the away dressing room pinkThe former Canaries manager is clearly more interested in matters on the field.

'I don't know what the thinking behind it is,' he said. 'If they deem it's going to give them an advantage then that's up to them.

'I think we'll just focus on the football rather than the colour of the walls.'

City have just one point from their opening three games, and Neil hopes to hammer home the early-season concerns.

'The pressure will be on Norwich at home. They'll be disappointed with their start,' he said at his pre-match press conference.