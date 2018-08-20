Ex-Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong could be back in football - with QPR
Former Norwich City centre-half Sebastien Bassong could be in line for a return to professional football.
Bassong hasn't played a competitive game since March last year when he featured in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.
The 32-year-old has occasionally been spotted training alone on Hethersett playing field, but has resurfaced with Queens Park Rangers.
He was named among the substitutes for their Under-23 game against Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon.
QPR, managed by former England boss Steve McClaren, are struggling at the bottom of the Championship without a point to show for their efforts after three games, the last of which was a weekend 7-1 thumping at West Bromwich Albion.
Bassong, signed from Tottenham in August 2012, made more than 100 appearances for the Canaries, where he was reunited with former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton.
He was one of seven players told they were free to leave City last summer as part of the squad overhaul.
Bassong's farewell message to Norwich City fans
