Heise helps Norwich Under-21s to EFL Trophy victory at Crawley

PUBLISHED: 22:12 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 01 October 2019

Philip Heise represented the Canaries at Crawley Town for the second time this season Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

Philip Heise represented the Canaries at Crawley Town for the second time this season Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

Philip Heise was given a full run-out as Norwich City Under-21s won 2-1 at Crawley Town on Tuesday evening in their final group game in the EFL Trophy.

Heise, who played against the same opposition earlier in the season in the Carabao Cup, got a full 90 minutes under his belt ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Carrow Road, when his services might be required because of the elbow injury sustained by Jamal Lewis at the weekend.

The 28-year-old German made his presence felt in the 74th minute when he played the ball in for Louis Lomas to curl home what proved to be the winner on a miserable night at The People's Pension Stadium.

The Canaries took the lead in the 19th minute with a route one goal as a clearance from keeper Billy Johnson found Gassan Ahadme who raced through and beat the keeper.

Crawley equalised just past the hour mark when Ashley Nathaniel-George fired home after his first effort had been blocked. But it was an impressive young City side who had the final say to record a first win in the competition after two defeats and maintain a slim chance of progressing from the group stages.

