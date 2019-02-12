Norwich City Under-23s beaten 3-0 at home by Exeter

Josh Coley came close to giving City Under-23s a first half lead Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

A youthful Norwich City Under-23 side suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Exeter City at Colney last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The hosts more than held their own in an even first half but it was a different story after the break, with the Grecians taking charge of the League Cup Group D encounter.

It took an excellent save to deny Josh Coley before the break but the visitors got their noses in front eight minutes after the restart when Alex Hartridge headed home.

They made it 2-0 just past the hour mark and wrapped up the win on 76 minutes with another header, this time from Josh Key.

A couple of minutes later recent signing Kole Lambert came on for his Under-23s debut and he nearly pulled one back with a header from a Coley cross.

City Under-23s: McCracken, Kamal, Barkarson, Lomas, Ekumah, Milovanovic (Lambert 76), Thorvaldsson, Payne, Idah, Scully, Coley. Subs unused: Keller, Dronfield, Johnson.