Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City youngsters bow out of FA Youth Cup after a bad night at Preston

PUBLISHED: 21:33 22 January 2019

Adam Idah twice went close for the young Canaries Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Idah twice went close for the young Canaries Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Norwich City’s youngsters had a night to forget at a freezing Deepdale as they lost 3-0 to Preston North End to crash out of the FA Youth Cup.

David Wright’s side had started started the fourth round tie as favourites to progress as a Category One Academy outfit but they were second best on the night and could have few complaints about the result.

The hosts never looked back after scoring twice in eight minutes during the latter stages of the first half and added a third goal midway through the second period to seal a comfortable win.

Preston put the visitors firmly on the back foot from the word go and went close on a couple of occasions before deservedly getting their noses in front on 35 minutes.

Louis Potts took possession in midfield and drove at the Norwich defence before putting the ball into Adam O’Reilly’s path to stroke home.

Saul Milovanovic then forced keeper Jimmy Corcoran into a diving save from long range but from their next attack Preston scored again. They won a corner and Tyrhys Dolan’s accurate delivery was met by a firm header from Lewis Earl to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Heavy snow made it tricky for both sides as the second half got under way but Norwich quickly took the initiative as they sought a way back into the tie.

Denzelle Olopade saw a powerul shot blocked before Adam Idah sent a free-kick just over the bar. As the Canaries began to find their rhythm Milovanovic then saw another long range shot well saved and Idah fired into the side-netting but the goal wouldn’t come and Preston effectively wrapped it up on 70 minutes. An impressive build-up saw Dolan find Jerome Jolly inside the area and Louis Lomas’ tackle saw the ball fall kindly for Potts to slide home past keeper Daniel Barden. The effort was initially ruled out for offside but after consulting with his assistant the referee allowed it to stand.

Substitute Josh Giurgi almost pulled one back for City late on after coming on as a substitute but his shot was just wide.

City: Barden, Vaughan, Omobamidele, Lomas, Ahmadi, Olopade (Giurgi 79), Milovanovic, Dronfield, Hondermarck (Omotoye 63), Idah, Thorvaldsson.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Decision made to shut 38 of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres

Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of Children's Centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I feel a lot of love for me to come here’ – Oliveira pledges to work hard for Reading after leaving City on loan

Nelson Oliveira has joined Reading on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Norwich City youngsters bow out of FA Youth Cup after a bad night at Preston

Adam Idah twice went close for the young Canaries Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists