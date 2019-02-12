Search

‘I was pretty proud with his behaviour’ – Farke so pleased with progress of Canaries starlet Buendia

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:06 13 February 2019

Emi Buendia set up two of Norwich City's goal against Ipswich on derby day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Emi Buendia set up two of Norwich City's goal against Ipswich on derby day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Two more assists may have Norwich City fans raving about Argentine talent Emi Buendia but his head coach is even more pleased with the attacker’s work ethic.

The 22-year-old teed up both of Teemu Pukki’s goals to help seal Sunday’s 3-0 derby victory over Ipswich, surviving some rough treatment from the visitors – including a bad late tackle which sparked a fresh bout of shoving – as he took his tally to 12 assists in all competitions for the season.

“He is used to this, it was more or less the same in recent weeks, there were several tackles against him,” Canaries boss Daniel Farke said. “I was not so concerned with the tackle on his ankle, more against his stomach and back, but it is like it is and he’s okay.

“He was crucial in this game but not only the moments when he was shining with some really great assists but also his workload for the team and also against the ball.

“I was pretty proud with his behaviour, because they wanted to annoy Emi because he is a key player for us, but he was disciplined in this situation and didn’t react.

“Especially for such a young player who is full of emotions, from South America, that is outstanding. But we spoke about the game, what will come, he was prepared, he reacted in a brilliant way and I’m pleased with this behaviour.”

There is a fresh vacancy in Farke’s midfield for tonight’s ga,e at Preston North End though, with Mario Vrancic ruled out for three weeks with ankle ligament damage.

TEAM NEWS: City midfielder’s ankle blow confirmed ahead of Preston battle

Alex Tettey came on in the classy passer’s place against Ipswich, with Kenny McLean also in contention but Moritz Leitner only recently returning to full training after six weeks out with his own ankle problem.

“It’s always important that you have your key players and your most important players available,” Farke added. “But we have had this during the season several times, injuries to key players, and we were able to handle this situation. My feeling was we were able to handle this situation pretty well.

“Mario had to wait to get the chance to start more games in a row and there was this opportunity to use this chance, right now he is out and it is always a chance for a different player to shine.

“We have to solve the situation with injuries with our group and stepping up I don’t mind if it’s one player or if the whole group is able to cover and repair this situation.

“Of course I am happy that Moritz Leitner is not too far away and I hope to have him back to full fitness as soon as possible but we also have several other options and for that I am not too concerned.”

