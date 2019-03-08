Search

'Out of body experience' - City fans' joy after major win

PUBLISHED: 14:42 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 15 September 2019

Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

The party remains in full swing for Norwich City fans across the county following the Canaries' remarkable victory against Manchester City.

Todd Cantwell celebrates his Norwich City goal in a stunning 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City with Teemu Pukki Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTodd Cantwell celebrates his Norwich City goal in a stunning 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City with Teemu Pukki Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fans hugged and punched the air throughout the Premier League match on Saturday night, which saw the home clbu defeat Man City 3 - 2.

The glorious win came as a complete surprise for most fans, with a long list of injury-hit players and Man City boasting both a star-studded team and an untarnished 18-match winning streak.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plotted Manchester City's downfall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdNorwich City head coach Daniel Farke plotted Manchester City's downfall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries trust, said: "We all had a feeling of dread before the match because of the long list of injuries. Norwich is always seen as the underdog and nobody gave us much of a chance.

"They thought we were cannon fodder but they were wrong."

Injured Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann congratulates Ibrahim Amadou after a superb 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdInjured Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmermann congratulates Ibrahim Amadou after a superb 3-2 Premier League win over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Meanwhile, organiser of  Proud Canaries Di Cunningham said she was optimistic but  still did not anticipate such a stunning victory.

The 57-year-old media trainer said: "I had seen Norwich play Liverpool recently and I thought they played fantastically, and I'm an optimist by nature, so I always thought we stood a chance.

The Norwich board celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019The Norwich board celebrate victory at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

"But I didn't think we would win quite so convincingly."

Ms Cunningham has been a Norwich supporter for years and bought her first season ticket in 1993, but believes this match will make history.

She added: "Every minute and moment of the match was memorable. It was otherworldly and an out-of-body experience. It really felt like we were one beast.

Kenny McLean of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019Kenny McLean of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

"It was 14 years since Delia Smith's famous call to arms and it felt like that again. People will  be living off this memory for years to come."

The electric atmosphere among the crowd was also felt by Mr Sainty, who said it was "incredible".

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City and Josip Drmic of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City and Josip Drmic of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

He added: "This was just on another level. At Carrow Road  for the last 20 years people  tend to sit politely and clap quietly. But last night all these people jumped up and burst into ferocious applause.

"I have never seen a whole crowd so utterly wrapped up in a game before."

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola tries to get his side going during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola tries to get his side going during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

Even non-fans were joining in on the action and euphoria.

Ms Cunningham said: "Everybody just wanted to hang out with each other after the game. Even people who hadn't gone to the game, and may not even like football, seemed in on it and were stopping us on the street to say congratulations.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Ibrahim Amadou of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Ibrahim Amadou of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

"The sense of togetherness was quite fabulous."

