Canaries fans urged to bring scarves at Norwich City v Nottingham Forest match this Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 15:07 24 December 2018

Fans are being urged to bring their scarves to create a sea of yellow and green this boxing day at the Norwich City v Nottingham Forest match. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fans are being urged to bring their scarves to create a sea of yellow and green this boxing day at the Norwich City v Nottingham Forest match. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

A rallying cry has been made for Norwich City fans to hold their scarves high for On the Ball City this Boxing Day.

Carrow Road is expected to see a wall of yellow and green when the Canaries play fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest on their opening festive feature on December 26.

Around 200 extra flags donning the club’s colours have been delivered to Carrow Road by Norwich City fan group Along Come Norwich, who are urging fans to bring their scarves for the 3pm kick-off on Wednesday.

On Twitter, they said: “BRING YOUR SCARVES AGAIN. To complement the extra 200 flags we’ve just delivered to the club, bring your scarves to be held aloft for OTBC again on Boxing Day. Let’s make Carrow Road a sea of yellow and green.”

Fans are expected to carry the electric atmosphere into Saturday’s match with Frank Lampard’s Derby County.

Follow all the build-up, live score and reaction on our website in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

