‘Violently coloured’ - Norwich City fans left split over fluorescent green third kit

Published: 2:49 PM July 29, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City Football Club has today revealed its new third kit for 2018/19 season. Photo: Norwich City - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans have been left split over the club's new third kit - with its fluorescent green hue dividing opinion.

The club revealed its new third kit for the 2018/19 season on Saturday, with it being launched online, in official club shops and at Jarrold Intersport at 9am.

The bright green Erreà kit features modern geometrical dark green stripes, which contrast against the fluorescent green fabric used in the main body of the kit.

Kayleigh Coverdale, Norwich City's head of retail, said: 'We are delighted to complete the launch of our replica kits with this vibrant third shirt that has bought a modern flair to our trio of replica kits this season.

'We have thoroughly enjoyed working with our technical partner Erreà this year to create three completely bespoke kits for our fans, and believe that this shirt will be received as positively as our home and away were amongst the fans.'

Seeing our new third kit has reminded me how much I used to enjoy a lime Calippo. #NCFC pic.twitter.com/00mtAW0mtf — Lee Cooper (@Cooperman75) July 28, 2018

And while some fans clearly think bold is better, others were less than keen.

On a survey on our website, taken by more than 1,700 people, 59pc voted in favour of the kit, while 41pc said they weren't a fan.

One person in the comments described it as 'pointless, ugly and expensive', while another said 'no-one's going to be able to ghost into the opposition penalty area wearing this'.

A third questioned the need for a third kit - a query echoed by several others across social media.

And Facebook and Twitter users couldn't agree either - on our Facebook page Aaron Barnes described the kit as 'awfully bad taste', while Stuart Dann simply said: 'Love it!'

Many of the comments focused on its brightness - one person compared it to bright green soft drink Mountain Dew, while a handful said it evoked memories of lime-flavoured Calippo ice lollies.

On Twitter, one person said: 'I really like the new #ncfc third kit! But we really don't need a third kit!'

Ben Seager said: 'I really like the #ncfc third kit. It's what a third kit should be imo - divisive, 'interesting' and an odd colour.'

Diane Davis summed it up by saying it was 'violently coloured'.

The 2018/19 third kit is available to purchase now in the official shops at Carrow Road and Chapelfield, at Jarrold Intersport and online via the clubs official store here.