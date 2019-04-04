Revealed: The three finalists for Norwich City’s Fan of the Season

Norwich City fans celebrating Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

These are the three Canary diehards who are in the running to be named as this year’s Fan of the Season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jacob Bowles, a finalist in Norwich City's Fan of the Season Picture: Norwich City FC Jacob Bowles, a finalist in Norwich City's Fan of the Season Picture: Norwich City FC

The three heroes of the terraces have been amidst the Yellow Army for countless games and decades, seeing plenty of downs - and some tremendous ups, including this season.

The award is again dedicated to Canaries superfan Michelle Dack, who died in January 2018. Michelle attended many Norwich City matches over the years including 908 consecutive games by the time of her last match at Portman Road in October 2017.

A Canaries spokesman said: “Her commitment to the Canaries epitomises everything that the award embodies.

The Club received over 290 nominations for the Fan of the Season award, and a Norwich City judging panel had the difficult task of whittling the nominations down to the following three:

Ronnie Moulton, a finalist in Norwich City's Fan of the Season Picture: Norwich City FC Ronnie Moulton, a finalist in Norwich City's Fan of the Season Picture: Norwich City FC

Jacob Bowles

Jacob, 24, has been a home and away season ticket holder since 2010, travelling to games with his parents Sharon and Andy. As well as knowing everything there is to know about the Canaries, Jacob also supports Norwich City’s Community Sports Foundation and has raised around £1,500 for their new community hub – The Nest. He raised the money by setting up a pop-up stall on Norwich Market called On the Stall City, selling second-hand shirts, match programmes, pin badges and signed books. Jacob, who is on the autistic spectrum, also runs an ‘On The Ball City Blog’ where he has uploaded videos from every home and away game this season as well the pre-season tour in Germany and the Club’s trip to Tampa last November.

Lee Clark, a finalist in Norwich City's Fan of the Season Picture: Norwich City FC Lee Clark, a finalist in Norwich City's Fan of the Season Picture: Norwich City FC

Ronnie Moulton

Sixty-three-year-old Ronnie has been a Norwich fan for almost six decades, attending his first game in 1963 when he saw City beat Stoke 6-0. As well as being a home and away season ticket holder with his wife Sheila, Ronnie has dedicated an entire room in his bungalow to display his Norwich City collection, with 1,800 matchday programmes, 60 shirts, books, autographs and more. Ronnie also regularly cheers on Norwich’s Academy players at the Under-23s and Under-18s matches, supports the Club as a bond holder and over the years has attended many dinners, charity matches and special events at Carrow Road.

Lee Clark

Lee, 37, has been watching Norwich City for over 30 years and has tallied up more than 300 games both home and away. He has raised a total of £83,000 since 2007 for a variety of charities by sleeping rough, organising charity football matches, taking part in a 12-week sponsored silence at work and has also signed up to run the Brighton Marathon this month for The Ledge Foundation. Lee has also created his own superhero this season to cheer on the Canaries and is well known for dressing up in yellow and green as the Farke Knight at matches.

Voting for Fan of the Season will open at 11am on Friday, April 5, alongside the vote for the Player of the Season Award. Vote through the club website or in person at the Carrow Road ticket office.

Voting closes on Friday, April 12, at 5pm.

The winning fan will receive two general admission season tickets for the 2019/20 season. The runner up with receive a VIP experience at the Wesley Hoolahan and Russell Martin celebration match and third place will receive a signed Norwich City home shirt.

The winner will be presented with their award at City’s penultimate home game against Sheffield Wednesday on April 19.