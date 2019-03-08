'The geezer has been walking around with no tooth for a year' - City man shining at Portsmouth

Sean Raggett has been credited with helping to shore up Portsmouth defence.

Portsmouth had struggled to find a centre back pairing but the Norwich City loanee's partnership with Christian Burgess has seen Pompey concede just one goal in three matches.

Defender Lee Brown believes a lot of that can be put down to Raggett.

The left-back said: 'Sean is a no-nonsense defender. It does what it says on the tin, he wants to head it, kick it, clear his lines.

"Is he lovely on the eye? Probably not. He's not a Matt Clarke sort of defender.

"He is no-nonsense and you need them in your team sometimes, that bit of grit - and the geezer has been walking around with no tooth for a year, which says it all!

"It's the same with Burgess, at Doncaster it was one of the best games I have seen him play since I've been here, so credit to them both."

An ankle problem wrecked Raggett's loan spell at Rotherham last season along with a nasty facial injury but Brown has been impressed with how the 25-year-old has returned to form on the south coast.

"Sean's been out a while through injury and, having myself recently missed seven weeks, you feel a bit all over the place in terms of the first half and the first game," added Brown.

"So goodness knows what he feels likes after seven months out. It takes quite a while to get your distances right, your timing, it's not a case of going straight back in and picking up where you left off."

Raggett, whose contract is up at Carrow Road at the end of the campaign, is on a season-long loan at Fratton Park. The Canaries have got an option to extend the former Lincoln man's deal for an extra 12 months.