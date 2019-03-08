Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

'The geezer has been walking around with no tooth for a year' - City man shining at Portsmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:24 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 15 October 2019

Sean Raggett made his first start for Portsmouth in their 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

Sean Raggett made his first start for Portsmouth in their 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Sean Raggett has been credited with helping to shore up Portsmouth defence.

Portsmouth had struggled to find a centre back pairing but the Norwich City loanee's partnership with Christian Burgess has seen Pompey concede just one goal in three matches.

Defender Lee Brown believes a lot of that can be put down to Raggett.

The left-back said: 'Sean is a no-nonsense defender. It does what it says on the tin, he wants to head it, kick it, clear his lines.

"Is he lovely on the eye? Probably not. He's not a Matt Clarke sort of defender.

You may also want to watch:

"He is no-nonsense and you need them in your team sometimes, that bit of grit - and the geezer has been walking around with no tooth for a year, which says it all!

"It's the same with Burgess, at Doncaster it was one of the best games I have seen him play since I've been here, so credit to them both."

MORE: New challenge for the City faithful

An ankle problem wrecked Raggett's loan spell at Rotherham last season along with a nasty facial injury but Brown has been impressed with how the 25-year-old has returned to form on the south coast.

"Sean's been out a while through injury and, having myself recently missed seven weeks, you feel a bit all over the place in terms of the first half and the first game," added Brown.

"So goodness knows what he feels likes after seven months out. It takes quite a while to get your distances right, your timing, it's not a case of going straight back in and picking up where you left off."

Raggett, whose contract is up at Carrow Road at the end of the campaign, is on a season-long loan at Fratton Park. The Canaries have got an option to extend the former Lincoln man's deal for an extra 12 months.

Most Read

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Connor Southwell: City chief has set a new challenge for the Carrow Road faithful

Norwich City supporters have been urged to bring the noise. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists