‘Bring back Hucks’ - fans would love to see legend in current Canaries fold

How would Darren Huckerby fit in the current Norwich City squad? Picture: Archant Archant

Wayne Rooney’s inclusion in the latest England squad for a farewell appearance against the USA on Thursday night gave the pinkun.com team an idea…

If you could bring one Norwich City player back, in his prime, to strengthen the Canaries’ promotion push, who would you pick?

It gave the chance to play a bit of fantasy football – would Bryan Gunn be an improvement on Tim Krul? Would the consistency of a Mark Bowen trump the youthful exuberance of Jamal Lewis? Would you fancy seeing Darren Huckerby providing the ammunition for man-of-the-moment Teemu Pukki?

More than 2,000 votes were cast and fans were left licking their lips at the thought of Huckerby flying down the wing again with the former Leeds man picking up 46 percent of the vote.

“It’s always nice to win these kinds of things and it’s nice to be well remembered by the City supporters,” said Huckerby, who beat Grant Holt into second place with the striker polling 25 percent of the vote. “But I don’t think Holty will be losing too much sleep about losing out to me…”

Darren Huckerby celebrates scoring against Arsenal at Highbury. Picture: Archant Darren Huckerby celebrates scoring against Arsenal at Highbury. Picture: Archant

Huckerby, who still turns out regularly for Cringleford Vets to get his football fix, has been impressed by the way head coach Daniel Farke has turned around the club’s fortunes to be flying high at the top of the Championship during the latest international break.

Whilst he hopes City can maintain their challenge, Huckerby warned there is no room for complacency.

“We’ve been going through a really good spell – we’ve been really decent since the Ipswich game but there is still a long way to go,” he said. “We’ve obviously got to keep on picking up points but it’s come together really well over the past couple of months and you have to give credit to Farke because he was under a lot of pressure.

“But he’s stayed true to how he wanted his side to play and City are getting the rewards at the moment. He will know as well as anyone though that it’s a long season.”

Much could rest on Pukki continuing to flourish up front for City – his 10 goals in 16 appearances since a summer move from Brondby providing a cutting edge many feared would never come under the current regime.

Huckerby also reserved praise for the way Lewis and Max Aarons have belied their inexperience to play a pivotal role in the club’s ascent.

“Pukki has been a major success so far and it’s great for any side to have someone that can consistently put it in the back of the net,” added Huckerby. “It’s great playing with that sort of player.

“Max Aarons reminds me a lot of Adam Drury, Jamal has lots of energy and I’ve been really impressed by both of them.

Darren Huckerby after scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League. Picture: Archant Darren Huckerby after scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League. Picture: Archant

“The manager has got to take massive credit for the way he has brought them along.”

When City initially hit the summit earlier this month there was talk among supporters over how they had ‘flown under the radar’.

But a sustained promotion push will soon put paid to that whilst there is a danger some Premier League clubs look to successful Championship sides to address some of their top-flight deficiencies.

However, Huckerby believes City are capable of keeping this side together.

Darren Huckerby in his Norwich City heyday. Picture: Sportsbeat Darren Huckerby in his Norwich City heyday. Picture: Sportsbeat

“Selling (James) Maddison and (Josh) Murphy took a bit of the financial pressure off,” he said. “You would like to think we can keep this team together throughout the season.

“There’s still a long way to go and we’ve got to stay consistent.”

One thing is for certain, says Huckerby… City will not have the division completely to themselves.

“Leeds are going to be up there – I know they had a bit of a hiccup against West Brom but they’re a huge club capable of mounting a challenge,” he said.

Teemu Pukki - a man in form for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki - a man in form for Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“You would expect Middlesbrough to be there under (Tony) Pulis as well but no-one has been that consistent so far apart from us since Ipswich.”

