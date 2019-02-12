No time to enjoy derby heroics for City

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his side to Preston on Wednesday night. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans can revel in their derby dominance but head coach Daniel Farke won’t afford his players the same luxury.

Canaries’ supporters may have had a skip in their step following their 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Sunday but Farke knows there is a bigger picture he and his staff must concentrate on.

Crucial victories against Leeds United and the Blues would be devalued this week if Norwich can’t follow them up with positive results at Preston and Bolton in their pursuit of the Premier League.

And Farke has told his players they mustn’t dwell on their derby heroics.

“It’s important that our fans enjoy their day but in two hours we have to start our recovery again,” said Farke.

“We have three games in six days – it will be a complicated task. We will enjoy this win but we have to be smart in our recovery to be competitive at Preston again.

“We didn’t look at the table (before Ipswich) – the position in the league was not important for this game.

“We just wanted to give our fans a gift and present them with a massive win.”

If there was a shadow cast upon City’s victory on Sunday it was the sight of Mario Vrancic hobbling off during the first half with an ankle injury.

Farke will be able to provide a fitness update on the 29-year-old at his pre-match press conference today, although it would be a surprise if he was fit enough to feature against either Preston tomorrow or Bolton on Saturday.

“Mario rolled his ankle and I had to substitute him,” added Farke. “He’s been crucial in recent weeks and to have him out of the game was not ideal.

“It is a big concern to see if he can be involved against Preston and Bolton but we will have to wait to see how that develops.”

If Vrancic is unable to make it then Alex Tettey is likely to partner Tom Trybull at the heart of City’s midfield.

Farke is hopeful Moritz Leitner will be back in the fold before the end of the month after featuring just once, for 45 minutes against Blackburn, since November with an ankle problem.