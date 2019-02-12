Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

No time to enjoy derby heroics for City

12 February, 2019 - 06:10
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his side to Preston on Wednesday night. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke takes his side to Preston on Wednesday night. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans can revel in their derby dominance but head coach Daniel Farke won’t afford his players the same luxury.

Canaries’ supporters may have had a skip in their step following their 3-0 win over Ipswich Town on Sunday but Farke knows there is a bigger picture he and his staff must concentrate on.

Crucial victories against Leeds United and the Blues would be devalued this week if Norwich can’t follow them up with positive results at Preston and Bolton in their pursuit of the Premier League.

And Farke has told his players they mustn’t dwell on their derby heroics.

“It’s important that our fans enjoy their day but in two hours we have to start our recovery again,” said Farke.

“We have three games in six days – it will be a complicated task. We will enjoy this win but we have to be smart in our recovery to be competitive at Preston again.

“We didn’t look at the table (before Ipswich) – the position in the league was not important for this game.

“We just wanted to give our fans a gift and present them with a massive win.”

If there was a shadow cast upon City’s victory on Sunday it was the sight of Mario Vrancic hobbling off during the first half with an ankle injury.

Farke will be able to provide a fitness update on the 29-year-old at his pre-match press conference today, although it would be a surprise if he was fit enough to feature against either Preston tomorrow or Bolton on Saturday.

“Mario rolled his ankle and I had to substitute him,” added Farke. “He’s been crucial in recent weeks and to have him out of the game was not ideal.

“It is a big concern to see if he can be involved against Preston and Bolton but we will have to wait to see how that develops.”

If Vrancic is unable to make it then Alex Tettey is likely to partner Tom Trybull at the heart of City’s midfield.

Farke is hopeful Moritz Leitner will be back in the fold before the end of the month after featuring just once, for 45 minutes against Blackburn, since November with an ankle problem.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists