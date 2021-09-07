'Recovery hub' vision unveiled for Norwich City training ground

Published: 5:26 PM September 7, 2021

CGI of what the recovery hub could look like at the Lotus Training Ground - Credit: LSI Architects

A swimming complex designed to support injured players to recover has been included in the latest vision for Norwich City's evolving training ground.

Over the past years, meticulous work has been going on behind the scenes at the Lotus Training Ground, as Stuart Webber and co look to further advance the Premier League club's base.

Overhead CGI view of the Lotus Training Ground recovery hub - Credit: LSI Architects

From updating buildings to improving pitch surfaces and even installing a vegetable garden, the Colney site has been gradually evolving into a more modern facility.

And most recently the club became the first in the country to invest in the advanced Soccerbot 360 system - a German training device which simulates in-game scenarios for players.

Now, the latest phase of the revamp has been revealed in blueprints submitted to South Norfolk Council for planning approval.

Stuart Webber has been leading an overhaul of Norwich City's training facilities - Credit: Tony Thrussell

These plans include building a "recovery hub" designed to aid players in making comebacks from injury, improved changing facilities and an advanced media centre.

The recovery hub will consist of a new swimming pool and other facilities geared at offering aqua training and hydrotherapy to support players recovering from injury.

Robin Sainty, chairman of the Canaries Trust, welcomed the latest proposed investment from the club.

He said: "I think it's great - one of our obstacles in the past has been the state of the training ground.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty described the club's ranking as 'well-deserved'. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

"Five years ago it was not very impressive at all but if you go there now it really is state of the art.

"If you were to talk to anyone at the club they would now tell you there are two main selling points they have - the city itself and now the training ground and going forward it will really help attract players to the club."

Speaking when the revamp was originally unveiled in 2018, sporting director Webber spoke of his ambitions to transform the site into an "elite" facility.

He said: "One of the things we talked about last season as a club was about creating elite environments, creating high performance culture.

"You've got to back that up as a club, not just talk about it."

South Norfolk Council will consider the club's application in due course.