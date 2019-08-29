Search

'It won't influence our game in the Premier League' - no chance of cup hangover, insists City chief

29 August, 2019 - 06:05
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke insists there won't be a cup hangover when his side travel to West Ham on Saturday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke insists the disappointment of Norwich City's shock Carabao Cup exit will not bleed into their Premier League form.

The Canaries head to West Ham this weekend on the back of a promising start in the top flight, which has seen Farke's side beat Newcastle and give Chelsea a scare.

That sense of momentum was curtailed on Tuesday night as City made 11 changes to their starting line-up, resulting in Crawley producing the shock of the round so far.

However, Farke says his side's display will not harm their prospects at the London Stadium.

"There are not so many positives (against Crawley)," said the German, whose evening was made even worse by Timm Klose picking up a knee injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

"It won't influence our game in the Premier League - we know that we are in good shape.

"I think the starting line-up on Saturday will have nothing to do with the starting line-up today.

"It's more like we have to wait for the diagnosis of the doctors because that's my biggest concern."

Klose is due to undergo a scan once the swelling around his knee has subsided whilst Farke will be hoping Christoph Zimmermann can be involved on Saturday despite having to come off in the second half with a hip problem.

Teemu Pukki will come back in to lead the attack against the Hammers with Adam Idah dropping to the bench after a difficult debut for the young Irishman.

"We had to give Teemu Pukki a rest and it was important to give Adam Idah his debut," added Farke. "Of course he is not that experienced that he can win this game all alone. It was one of those evenings when he scored an own goal and missed two or three big chances.

"We won't punish a player for that - it's up to me to back the player because it's the experience he needs in order to step up in his career.

"He is probably the most disappointed player in the dressing room but if I'm really honest I'm not going to punish players for a lack of quality.

"It's up to me to back them and that's what I'll do."

