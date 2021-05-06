Gallery
Two years ago today– City's promotion celebration we'd love to repeat
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Grant Hanley stood with the trophy on top of the sightseeing bus. Kenny McLean declaring himself mayor. A sea of yellow and green on the streets of Norwich.
These joyous memories are still as fresh in the mind as they were when they happened, exactly two years ago today.
On May 6, 2019, Norwich put on a promotion party for its beloved Canaries that no-one will ever forget.
Victory away at Aston Villa had secured top spot for City, as Teemu Pukki and Mario Vrancic found the back of the net to ensure they would have that new addition to their trophy cabinet.
The following day, there wasn't an inch of spare space in the area around City Hall.
The Carrow Road faithful could not wait to show their love for the team that had made them so proud – gloomy skies above the city were never going to dampen spirits on this huge occasion.
And it didn't all go smoothly, like when the yellow Aviva bus upon which the players were supposed to travel broke down and had to be replaced – not that anyone cared.
Around 50,000 people took to the streets, and every single one of them now has memories that will last a lifetime.
The tears of joy were tempered by some sadness, though, as on the same day a special testimonial match was played at Carrow Road which brought down a final curtain on the City careers of two extremely popular players.
Almost 20,000 fans in the stands cheered on Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin, as they were joined by a host of former City favourites to play out a 7-4 thriller in the name of charity.
There's nothing we would have loved more than to repeat these incredible scenes again this month, after Norwich confirmed a second Championship title in three years.
Staying away from Carrow Road has been very difficult all season, and it's even more painful to not be able to give the team the huge celebration it deserves.
But we know at least we will be able to cheer on the Canaries in another Premier League season – staying up will be the primary focus now.