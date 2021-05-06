Two years ago today– City's promotion celebration we'd love to repeat

Gallery

Published: 1:22 PM May 6, 2021

Grant Hanley savoured his moment as captain during Norwich City's title parade. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Grant Hanley stood with the trophy on top of the sightseeing bus. Kenny McLean declaring himself mayor. A sea of yellow and green on the streets of Norwich.

These joyous memories are still as fresh in the mind as they were when they happened, exactly two years ago today.

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

On May 6, 2019, Norwich put on a promotion party for its beloved Canaries that no-one will ever forget.

Victory away at Aston Villa had secured top spot for City, as Teemu Pukki and Mario Vrancic found the back of the net to ensure they would have that new addition to their trophy cabinet.

A general view as the players lift the trophy during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The following day, there wasn't an inch of spare space in the area around City Hall.

The Carrow Road faithful could not wait to show their love for the team that had made them so proud – gloomy skies above the city were never going to dampen spirits on this huge occasion.

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

And it didn't all go smoothly, like when the yellow Aviva bus upon which the players were supposed to travel broke down and had to be replaced – not that anyone cared.

Around 50,000 people took to the streets, and every single one of them now has memories that will last a lifetime.

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

The tears of joy were tempered by some sadness, though, as on the same day a special testimonial match was played at Carrow Road which brought down a final curtain on the City careers of two extremely popular players.

Almost 20,000 fans in the stands cheered on Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin, as they were joined by a host of former City favourites to play out a 7-4 thriller in the name of charity.

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan at Carrow Road as Norwich City Football Club announce their testimonial will be played next May. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

There's nothing we would have loved more than to repeat these incredible scenes again this month, after Norwich confirmed a second Championship title in three years.

Staying away from Carrow Road has been very difficult all season, and it's even more painful to not be able to give the team the huge celebration it deserves.

The Norwich players and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke parade round the pitch before the Norwich City Charity Match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But we know at least we will be able to cheer on the Canaries in another Premier League season – staying up will be the primary focus now.

Temporary 'mayor of Norwich' Kenny McLean enjoys the civic reception celebrations following Norwich City's Premier League return as English Football League champions. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

McLean made the most of City's title celebrations at City Hall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke enjoying Championship success through the streets of Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin celebrates scoring during the Team Russ v Team Wes charity game at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wes Hoolahan was back in action at Carrow Road in a celebration match in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A general view as the players lift the trophy during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The Norwich players and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke parade round the pitch before the Norwich City Charity Match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul will be back in the Premier League next season. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire - Credit: PA



