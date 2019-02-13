Search

Canaries head to Preston looking to extend club record run of unbeaten away league games

13 February, 2019 - 06:30
The Canaries won 3-1 at Leeds to set a new club record during their last away game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Whether at home or away, Championship leaders Norwich City are confident they are good enough to win at the moment.

The Canaries head to mid-table Preston tonight looking to extend a club record run of 13 unbeaten away league games, which has pushed Daniel Farke’s team to the top of the table.

“To be honest during the Championship season there is not much time to look back and judge things, it’s more like during the summer break you have some time to realise what you have done,” Farke said.

“It’s nice to hear this, to be honest, but it is never guaranteed to win the next away game as well, so you have to prepare your team for the next away game.

“Even after such a long period you are always concerned and focused that you will go on further with this successful run, and that’s what we are trying to do. So we do not look back too much because each and every away game is different.”

The Canaries are staying in the north-west after tonight’s game at Deepdale, as they have another game in the area on Saturday, at Bolton, and want to keep their players as fresh as possible.

MORE: City will be ‘unbelievably respectful’ of Preston’s fine form, Farke insists

While Preston are in good form themselves, winning three of their last four matches, City travel to Lancashire as the division’s away day kings, taking 28 points from 15 games – losing just once. And after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Ipswich, they also top the home charts, with 32 points from 16 matches.

“In general of course we prefer to play at home in our living room because we know the circumstances – and we are also top of the home table, so not a big difference!” Farke continued with a smile.

“But I don’t believe so much in the situation that there is an unbelievably big difference between home and away games because the pitch is the same, there are two rectangles at each end and you have to try to bring the ball over the line into one rectangle. The rules are the same, it’s 11 against 11 and a referee, so it’s the same game.

“Of course when you are at home you have your home fans and it’s even a bit more relaxed and you feel composed, it’s nice to play in your own living room and you don’t have to travel. But that doesn’t have to change so much, we want to win games away and at home.”

