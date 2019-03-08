Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Sore heads? How Norwich City players celebrated their promotion to the Premier League

PUBLISHED: 09:02 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 06 May 2019

Norwich City FC's promotion celebrations may have started on the pitch, but photos and videos posted on Twitter show they carried on well into the evening. Photo: Norwich City FC

Norwich City FC's promotion celebrations may have started on the pitch, but photos and videos posted on Twitter show they carried on well into the evening. Photo: Norwich City FC

Archant

There might be some sore heads during Norwich City’s promotion parade today - if last night’s social media photos are anything to go by.

The title-winning squad were able to let their hair down after a stunning 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday - their last Championship game of the season.

Promotion celebrations may have started on the pitch, but photos and videos posted on Twitter show they carried on well into the evening.

A video by goalkeeper Tim Krul shows the squad chanting “we are Premier League, say we are Premier League” in a changing room, while holding beers and champagne.

You may also want to watch:

But the celebrations did not end there, as subsequent videos reveal.

A video posted in evening shows players - including Teemu Pukki - singing “Teemu Pukki, baby”, which is a chant dedicated to the Finnish striker, sung to the tune of Human League's 'Don't You Want Me'.

Meanwhile, a video from midfielder Todd Cantwell shows the squad singing and dancing to “We're going up, you're going down” - a possible reference to Ipswich Town's relegation from the Championship.

The club is celebrating its promotion to the Premier League today with a parade around Norwich.

All details can be found by following this link: https://www.edp24.co.uk/sport/norwich-city/norwich-city-promotion-parade-wes-v-russ-bank-holiday-1-6033368

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The moment Tim Krul helped Delia and Michael celebrate City victory

The moment Norwich City FC player Tim Krul hands the Championship trophy to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones on the pitch at Villa Park following the Canaries' win against Aston Villa. Picture: The Pink Un

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

On the bells City! Norwich church to ring out to celebrate promotion

The Rev Canon Darren Thornton at St Giles Church, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Don’t rain on our parade - 50pc chance of rain for Norwich City promotion party

Norwich City Football Club civic reception and parade around the city to celebrate their 2nd place in the Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2011. Photo: Angela Sharpe

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists