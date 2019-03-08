Search

City fans prepare to pay tribute to popular fan

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 August 2019

Norwich City fan David Powell, 45, Norwich

Norwich City fan David Powell, 45, Norwich

Archant

Norwich City fans are planning to pay tribute to a popular fan with a minute of applause at today's match against Chelsea.

Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018Norwich fan David Powell before the friendly match at Kampfbahn Schwansbell, Lunen Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/07/2018

Canaries fan David Powell, from Attleborough, died in a crash on the Northern Distributor Road at Horsham St Faith near the A140 slip road towards Hellesdon.

Police believe Mr Powell, who had stopped his blue BMW on the roadside, was inspecting the car for damage after hitting an animal.

Supporters will applaud on the 49th minute of today's game to reflect his age, it is hoped that Chelsea fans will join in.

Mr Powell had been a City fan for many years and was involved with the Norwich City Fans Social Club.

In a statement the group said: "Everyone connected with the fans social club are devastated to hear of the desperately sad news about David Powell. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP our dear, beloved friend."

Mr Powell was also in a group of supporters planning to take part in the Canaryball Rally to raise money for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

On Wednesday October 9, 20 cars are due to be leaving Norwich for a five-day rally across Europe with the aim of raising £5000 for phase 2 of the BuildTheNest project.

They are visiting the stadiums which Norwich played in during their UEFA Cup run in 1993.

A statement from the Canaryball Rally said: "So desperately sad to hear one of our team members has so sadly passed away. David was such a lovely, generous man. We know how much he was looking forward to the Canaryball Rally. He will be so very missed. RIP."

One of the others in the Canaryball Rally is Anita Byrne.

She said: "As many of you know, me and Dave were peas on a pod, Marmite! He said it how it was. You love us, hate us. However he always said it how it was. We spoke every day without fail, a catch up. If you wanted anger, honesty or debate, he'd give it. My kids loved him. #ncfc I loved him."

