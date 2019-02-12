Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City still lead the way after Leeds suffer shock defeat in game in hand

PUBLISHED: 22:09 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:09 26 February 2019

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks less than impressed as his side head for a shock defeat in London Picture: PA.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks less than impressed as his side head for a shock defeat in London Picture: PA.

PA Wire

Norwich City are still sitting proudly at the top of the SkyBet Championship after rivals Leeds United suffered a shock defeat in their game in hand on Tuesday night.

Marco Bielsa’s team were expected to beat a woefully out-of-form Queens Park Rangers side at Loftus Road but ended up losing 1-0, with Luke Freeman’s goal just after half-time proving decisive.

Having dominated much of the first half, the visitors were undone when Massimo Luongo bulldozed his way down the right and cut the ball back for Freeman, who scored from close range with a deft flick.

The result ended a seven-match losing run for Rangers, while Leeds, who would have gone top had they won, stay third, two points behind the Canaries, having now played the same number of games.

They remain level on points with Sheffield United but with an inferior goal difference. The Blades (+25) have a marginal advantage over City (+24) on that front, with Leeds back on +17.

Sixth placed Bristol City also failed to make up ground as they lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham.

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new premises barely 50 metres away

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

‘It is a travesty’ - Broads’ pub on the market for £400,000 as a home

The loss of the First and Last pub in Ormesby has been described as

Heart FM to drop Norwich-based radio breakfast show

Dave and Heidi from Heart FM's East Anglian breakfast show. Heart's parent company Global is planning to axe regional breakfast radio shows across the UK, putting jobs at risk. Picture: Heart.co.uk

Sunbather arrested in King’s Lynn

Police have arrested a man in King's Lynn. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists