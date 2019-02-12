Norwich City still lead the way after Leeds suffer shock defeat in game in hand

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks less than impressed as his side head for a shock defeat in London Picture: PA. PA Wire

Norwich City are still sitting proudly at the top of the SkyBet Championship after rivals Leeds United suffered a shock defeat in their game in hand on Tuesday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marco Bielsa’s team were expected to beat a woefully out-of-form Queens Park Rangers side at Loftus Road but ended up losing 1-0, with Luke Freeman’s goal just after half-time proving decisive.

Having dominated much of the first half, the visitors were undone when Massimo Luongo bulldozed his way down the right and cut the ball back for Freeman, who scored from close range with a deft flick.

The result ended a seven-match losing run for Rangers, while Leeds, who would have gone top had they won, stay third, two points behind the Canaries, having now played the same number of games.

They remain level on points with Sheffield United but with an inferior goal difference. The Blades (+25) have a marginal advantage over City (+24) on that front, with Leeds back on +17.

Sixth placed Bristol City also failed to make up ground as they lost 2-1 at home to Birmingham.