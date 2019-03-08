Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Poll

What was your favourite Norwich City moment of the season?

PUBLISHED: 17:24 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 29 April 2019

Norwich City celebrate earning their place back in the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City celebrate earning their place back in the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

It has been a season of goals, drama, points and talking points galore.

But - if your memory banks are not overloaded with magical memories - can you choose THE moment that was your favourite?

It's a thankless task at the end of a campaign that requires at least a trilogy of DVDs to fit everything in.

Would you go for Mario Vrancic's death-rattle free-kick leveller against Sheffield Wednesday, or the same man's second goal in the 3-1 win at Leeds?

At the other end of the pitch, there were the 'none shall pass' moments - including Christoph Zimmermann's goalline clearance at Middlesbrough and Tim Krul's late save at Brentford.

We could go on and on and on. And there are bound to be loads that we have missed off our list.

Vote for your favourite, and add your comment below if you have another magical moment tha we can add to a possible part two.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

‘I couldn’t resist it’: Father polishes bomb before calling police

Tom Waters, from Beccles was doing work in his back garden when he found the First World War shell. Picture: Contributed

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

‘I couldn’t resist it’: Father polishes bomb before calling police

Tom Waters, from Beccles was doing work in his back garden when he found the First World War shell. Picture: Contributed

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen to tie down Max Aarons with Premier League big boys circling

Norwich City starlet Max Aarons is again being touted with Tottenham this summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Watton survey - tell us what you think of your town

Watton town crier Mike Wabe. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists