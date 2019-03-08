Poll

What was your favourite Norwich City moment of the season?

Norwich City celebrate earning their place back in the Premier League.

It has been a season of goals, drama, points and talking points galore.

But - if your memory banks are not overloaded with magical memories - can you choose THE moment that was your favourite?

It's a thankless task at the end of a campaign that requires at least a trilogy of DVDs to fit everything in.

Would you go for Mario Vrancic's death-rattle free-kick leveller against Sheffield Wednesday, or the same man's second goal in the 3-1 win at Leeds?

At the other end of the pitch, there were the 'none shall pass' moments - including Christoph Zimmermann's goalline clearance at Middlesbrough and Tim Krul's late save at Brentford.

We could go on and on and on. And there are bound to be loads that we have missed off our list.

Vote for your favourite, and add your comment below if you have another magical moment tha we can add to a possible part two.

