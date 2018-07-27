Canaries will be a tough pre-season finale test for Charlton, says Bowyer

Published: 10:02 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Lee Bowyer believes Norwich City will push his side into uncharted territory on Saturday afternoon.

The clash at the Valley is the final pre-season friendly for both sides, and the Charlton boss has promised to field a strong side against Daniel Farke's team.

The League One side came from behind to draw 1-1 against Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek and will be demanding a similar performance against the Canaries.

'We want to get through Saturday and get as many minutes into the players as possible,' he told Charlton's official website. 'We are going to try and get 80 per cent of them through 90 minutes and to start polishing up on things we have been lacking.

'Games like Saturday will push us to somewhere where we are not used to being pushed. Like Brighton, Norwich will be a side who move the ball and will challenge us in ways that teams in our league won't challenge us.

'Tuesday night was a challenge, to ask the players to go into areas of the pitch where they are not used to closing people down. It was something way out of their comfort zone.

'Once they started doing what we were telling them to do, you could tell the difference straight away. Brighton stopped playing the ball around us, then we started to win the ball higher and started to create chances.

'We have shown the lads some clips of positive play from Tuesday and Norwich will be the same on Saturday. They will do things that we are not used to and it is about how we adapt to that. It'll be good, I'm sure, and we'll be able to see where we are fitness-wise too.'

Bowyer fielded a number of Charlton's youngsters against Brighton, and he liked what he saw.

'It's not going to do them any harm, that's for sure,' he said. 'If we had taken some chances then we may even have gone on to win. I know the result didn't matter but it's always good to have that mentality.

'For the young lads to be playing on that stage against the Premier League players was great.

'For me, it was a good thing because everything we do at the training ground is around one and two touch and you would have seen that from Brighton on Tuesday.'