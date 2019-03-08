'That will probably be the end' - City chief thrilled with new deal but stresses he has big ambitions

Sporting director Stuart Webber celebrating with the Championship trophy during Norwich City's title celebrations at Villa Park last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has signalled his intention to bring as much success as he can to Norwich City during the next three seasons - as he then intends to take on a new challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries delighted supporters this week with news that the architect of the club's current success had committed to a new contract through until the end of the 2021-22 season, fresh from Saturday's epic 3-2 win over champions Manchester City.

Webber has been providing further context at Colney this afternoon ahead of tomorrow's Premier League trip to Burnley, speaking to local media in the newly opened facilities at the Lotus Training Centre.

"The biggest thing for me is I wanted to put a timeframe on the length of it, because I love it here," City's sporting director explained. "I've had two great years here, I'll be forever grateful for the support of Delia, Michael and the rest of the board and the patience and faith that they've shown during what's been quite a big job for us to do.

"But I wanted to have a timeframe to work to in terms of knowing that will probably be the end.

"As a club we can work towards that - obviously if the club decide to end it sooner then I can't do a lot about that - but from my side that's it sorted, I'll be here for three years, it doesn't matter what else comes up.

"Obviously things do come up and stuff has in the last couple of years and annoyingly you have to constantly deal with that, sometimes it gets in the media, sometimes it doesn't.

Stuart Webber has signed a contract to take him through until the end of the 2021-22 season at Norwich City Picture: Tony Thrussell Stuart Webber has signed a contract to take him through until the end of the 2021-22 season at Norwich City Picture: Tony Thrussell

"I just wanted to have something that would give me the ability to say to people, 'I've got a contract, I need to respect it' and I will respect it.

"Okay if the club change that there's nothing I can do about that but from my side that was something I was desperate for and Delia and Michael were really willing, and I'm grateful for that.

"So I'm just really looking forward to getting on with it."

TEAM NEWS: Fahrmann joins City casualty list ahead of Burnley test

Webber has previously spoken about his ambitions to work at the top of the game, as well as his hope to work abroad, and those thoughts are very much in his mind.

However, with the Canaries' Premier League adventure still very much in its embryonic stages, the 35-year-old stressed that much can happen between now and 2022.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber speaks to David Freezer at Colney Picture: Tony Thrussell Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber speaks to David Freezer at Colney Picture: Tony Thrussell

The former Huddersfield chief has reportedly been courted by both Southampton and Manchester United in the past year and the Welshman said he wanted the safety of a new contract to allow him to keep building a successful future at City alongside head coach Daniel Farke.

"Who knows, because three years is a long time in football but definitely from my side that was the most important thing for me, once I give somebody my word that I will stay for that length of time, I will stay," he continued.

"If they don't want me to stay then that's different and obviously I don't want to answer on behalf of the club because a lot can happen between now and then, I'm sure if we get relegated three times they won't want me to stay, and I respect that.

"But from my side, definitely. After that, who knows, never say never, but I've always been quite open that I want to try and work abroad, and I want to do that while my son's an age that he gets maximum benefit from that, of learning a language, and in three years he'll be six.

"So if I sit here today, I would expect that in three years that will be it for me at Norwich but hopefully it will be remembered for some quite good stuff."