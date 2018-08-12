25 of the best images from City’s dramatic 4-3 defeat to West Brom

Gallery

Onel Hernandez of Norwich is fouled by Sam Johnstone of West Bromwich Albion and a penalty is awarded by Referee Lee Mason during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It may not have been a winning start at Carrow Road but it was certainly an entertaining first home game of the season for Norwich City.

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries were beaten 4-3 by West Bromwich Albion in a dramatic encounter to follow on from the opening weekend's 2-2 draw at Birmingham in which Daniel Farke's side twice came from behind late on.

They claimed the lead midway through the first half of their second game of the Championship campaign when Jordan Rhodes scored from close range but the visitors grabbed an equaliser from the penalty spot through Jay Rodriguez, with Rhodes missing a chance to reclaim the lead with a spot-kick before the break.

The Baggies moved 3-1 ahead after half-time when City keeper Tim Krul made a hash of a Rodriguez shot and Harvey Barnes blasted a shot in from the edge of the box.

Teemu Pukki made it 3-2 after good work from Onel Hernandez, who had also won the penalty which Rhodes missed, before Hal Robson-Kanu eased the Baggies 4-2 up from a corner.

Grant Hanley of Norwich reacts after his side concedes its 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City skipper Grant Hanley thump a header in from close range to make it 4-3 late on but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser in a thrilling encounter.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich and Ahmed Hegazi of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Harvey Barnes of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tim Krul of Norwich looks dejected after his side concedes its 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion scores his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Alexander Tettey of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley thumped home a late header in the 4-3 defeat to West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dwight Gayle of West Bromwich Albion is fouled by [Tim Krul of Norwich and a penalty is awarded by Referee Lee Mason during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and Moritz Leitner of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley of Norwich (hidden) scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley scored the final of seven goals at Carrow Road - but that can't prevent Norwich City slipping to defeat against West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion and Alexander Tettey of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd