Lucky Norwich City fans celebrate after landing Carrow Road tickets

Carrow Road will reopen to 1,000 fans for the game against Preston Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A lucky few Norwich City season ticket holders are celebrating after they were picked out of a hat to attend Saturday’s clash with Preston.

Norwich City season ticket holder and fiancée Louise are among the lucky 1,000 to have landed tickets for the Canaries' match against Preston North End at Carrow Road on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Fisher Norwich City season ticket holder and fiancée Louise are among the lucky 1,000 to have landed tickets for the Canaries' match against Preston North End at Carrow Road on Saturday. Picture: Daniel Fisher

The Canaries confirmed their Championship clash would be a pilot event, with 1,000 fans allowed back into the stadium for the first time since lockdown.

Thousands of season tickets holders applied for the privilege of being among the lucky few to return this weekend.

Among the lucky ones to land a precious ticket was claims handler Daniel Fisher, 35, from Sprowston, who regularly attended home and away games before the coronavirus pandemic hit. He was spending time with family in Scarborough when he found out he had been successful.

He said: “I’m so pleased. It was touch and go whether we would be successful in the ballot but to get the confirmation was a great feeling.

“I missed the Sheffield United game so my last one was away at Spurs in the FA Cup when we won on penalties. That was obviously such a high and we definitely didn’t think it would be that long until we got to go to a game again.”

Season ticket holders were allowed by the club to apply for up to six tickets for the match within their ‘bubbles’.

Mr Fisher’s success in the ballot means that the match will be a real family affair for him, as his fiancée Louise and her father and auntie will join him and his brother in the stands.

“There are usually 27,000 there and there will only be a few of us, so there is a responsibility there but we’ll do our best to make ourselves heard and to get behind the team as much as we can,” he added.

“I’m actually feeling really confident. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but I think we’ve got a fantastic chance after a good win last week, and we’ve got a great squad too.”

Those who missed out on tickets this time will be able to enter future ballots, while those lucky enough to attend the Canaries’ clash with Preston will be unable to apply for future draws until all season ticket holders have had the chance to attend a match, the club confirmed.

