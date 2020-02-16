Search

Krul only focused on Canaries but pleased to survive Storm Dennis in front of Holland boss

16 February, 2020 - 06:30
Tim Krul denied Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita from point-blank range at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tim Krul denied Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita from point-blank range at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City number one Tim Krul was frustrated after defeat to leaders Liverpool but pleased with his display amid the difficult conditions brought by Storm Dennis, as Holland boss Ronald Koeman visited Carrow Road.

The Dutchman made a superb double save to deny Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita but substitute Sadio Mane rifled a winner in the 78th minute for the world and European champions, keeping Jurgen Klopp's team on course to win the Premier League title.

Koeman was in the directors' box for the close-fought game, played out in heavy rain and strong winds, as Krul continued his strong season - to push for his first Holland recall since October 2015, when he suffered a serious knee injury during a Euro 2016 qualifier in Kazakhstan.

"The main objective is to stay in the league with Norwich, I've always said that, but the Dutch team is coming calling again hopefully," the 31-year-old said.

"I've always said I'm hoping for a return, that would make my journey fully rounded, because I got injured a few years ago when playing for them.

Holland manager Ronald Koeman, centre, alongside his goalkeeper coach Patrick Lodewijks, left, at Carrow Road for City's game against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesHolland manager Ronald Koeman, centre, alongside his goalkeeper coach Patrick Lodewijks, left, at Carrow Road for City's game against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

"Hopefully I'm going to get called up again in March and fingers crossed for that, but there's a lot of football still to be played between now and the summer."

The Dutch have qualified for Euro 2020 already and have friendlies against the USA and Spain at the end of March.

Krul continued: "I've had the pleasure of playing eight times for my country and I've done two tournaments already, so definitely it's one of the best things to do, to walk out in front of a full orange stadium.

"And definitely, of course, if I get that opportunity again I will take it with both hands.

"It's a difficult feeling I've got at the moment, we've just lost a game, but I'm pleased with the way I've been playing."

City remain seven points from safety, with 12 games now remaining, but could be proud of their efforts against the champions-in-waiting - particularly in such tricky conditions.

"I hate the wind," Krul said with a laugh. "As a goalie, I don't mind rain, snow, but the wind, crosses can come in and just blow away.

"Even when Sam Byram did his hamstring, it (the ball) just kept going away from him and he over-stretched.

"But we dealt with it, we're pros, but I'm pleased the game is over now!"

