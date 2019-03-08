Canaries star Cantwell, shot-putter McKinna and swimmer Applegate up for top award

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell has been nominated as Sportsperson of the Year in the Norfolk Sports Awards.

The 21-year-old from Dereham will battle it out with Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna - who last week finished 11th at the World Athletics Championships in Doha - and Paralympic swimmer Jessica Jane Applegate, also from Great Yarmouth.

The Active Norfolk Awards - formerly known as the Norfolk Sport Awards and now in its 13th year - recognise the people and organisations that are helping the people of Norfolk to achieve their best, improve their health and wellbeing through physical activity, and those who are achieving incredible things in sport.

The judging panel sifted through a record-breaking 400 nominations to choose a shortlist of three for each category.

ITV anchor Becky Jago will present the winners with their trophies in a ceremony at Open in Norwich on November 21.

Finalists:

Sportsperson of the Year: Jessica Jane Applegate, Sophie McKinna, Todd Cantwell

Young Sportsperson of the Year: Calvin Smith, Gracie Anderson, Niamh Southgate.

Active Inspiration Award: Basher Jabarkhel, Joyce Irvin, Rebecca Wicks.

Activity in the Community Award: AgeUK Norwich Community Outreach Service, Integrated Qigong for Health, uea+sport Navigate Norfolk Programme.

Youth Impact Award: Able2b, MAP Community Youth Work team, Omnes Games.

Active Workplace of the Year: Flagship Housing, Naked Wines, YMCA.

Sports Team of the Year: Norfolk Sportshall Athletics, Swardeston Cricket Club, UEAFC.

Community Club of the Year: Norfolk Iceni Basketball Club, Thetford Town Cricket Club, Wymondham Town Football Club.

Coach of the Year: John Allitt, Matt Pyatt, Paul Neary.

BBC Unsung Hero: Christopher Forster, Denise Oates, Matt Pyatt.

Achievement in Disability Sport: Derek Perry, Rachael Hutchinson, Ruby Bishop.

Tickets for the awards evening are now on sale at www.activenorfolk.org