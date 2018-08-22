News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Pinto returns as City make one change for Preston clash and include Buendia on the bench

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:56 PM August 22, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Summer signing Emi Buendia has been named among the City subs for the first time Picture: Paul Chest

Summer signing Emi Buendia has been named among the City subs for the first time Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have made one change to their starting line-up for tonight's Carrow Road clash with Preston, with Ivo Pinto recovering from illness to start at right-back.

The full-back comes in for Tom Trybull to allow Ben Marshall to push forward into his favoured position on the wing, with head coach Daniel Farke switching to a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Summer signing Emi Buendia is named on the bench as well, being included for the first time. The former Argentina U20 international was signed from Spanish top-flight side Getafe for a reported £1.5m this summer but played less than 90 minutes of pre-season after his season finished in June with loan club Cultural Leonesa due to play-off games.

He has not yet made his debut, having returned to Spain last week for the birth of his child, missing the 3-1 home win over Stevenage in the League Cup.

The Canaries are looking for their first Championship win of the season, having concede in injury-time during Saturday's 2-1 loss at Sheffield United.

You may also want to watch:

That followed a 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day and a dramatic 4-3 home loss to West Brom in their first Carrow Road game.

Preston make three changes, with Paul Huntington replacing Ben Davies in defence, Louis Moult replacing the suspended Paul Gallagher in midfield and Tom Barkhuizen replacing Graham Burke on the wing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  2. 5 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  3. 6 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  4. 7 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  5. 8 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  6. 9 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  7. 10 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed

North End have picked up four points so far, beating QPR 1-0 at home on the opening day before a 1-0 loss at Swansea and a 2-2 home draw with Stoke.

It's manager Alex Neil's second game in charge at Carrow Road since leaving the club in March 2017, drawing last season's game 1-1, having led the club to Wembley play-off final promotion back in 2015.

Norwich: Krul; Pinto, Hanley (C), Klose, Lewis; Tettey; Marshall, Pukki, Leitner, Hernandez; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Buendia, Trybull, Srbeny, Thompson

Preston: Rudd; Fisher, Clarke (C), Huntington, Hughes; Pearson, Moult; Robinson, Browne, Barkhuizen; Nmecha. Subs: Maxwell (GK), Davies, Harrop, Ledson, Johnson, Burke, Barker

• Follow all the action from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Caister Road and Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth

Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus