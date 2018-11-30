Search

Advanced search

City U23s to take on Forest in PL Cup clash at Colney

30 November, 2018 - 06:30
Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timi Odusina, who featured on the bench for the first team recently, has captained Norwich City U23s recently Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Colney plays host to Premier League Cup action tonight, as Norwich City Under-23s try and end a run of eight matches without a win.

The young Canaries host Nottingham Forest looking for their first win in Group D, having lost 3-0 at Leicester and drawn 1-1 away to Exeter in the competition so far this season.

Last Friday a 0-0 draw with Southampton – featuring Grant Hanley and Nelson Oliveira as over-age players – brought an end to a five-game losing streak in Premier League Two.

Tonight’s it’s Nottingham Forest U23s visiting Colney (7pm kick-off), with U18s coach David Wright still in temporary charge following Matt Gill’s exit for Ipswich. Forest top Group D following a 2-1 win at Leicester and a 3-1 home win over Exeter.

Any supporters wishing to attend U23 games at Colney are advised to contact the club beforehand and car-share where possible, because of limited parking due to building work at City’s training centre.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

‘I was convicted of harassing neighbour for flying Jolly Roger flag and putting up garden lights’

Paul Loughlin and his partner Yana Dodson in their garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Running column: The ambitions of every runner must be respected, says Mark Armstrong

Every runner's ambitions need to be respected. Picture: Archant

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

Train faults cause cancellations on Norfolk and Suffolk services

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Three arrested after ‘incident’ in Great Yarmouth

Three people have been arrested after an 'incident' in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Denise Bradley

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Michael Bailey
Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Melissa Rudd: Easy access is great for couch potatoes but not for clubs

Melissa Rudd
Tom Trybull has an effort on goal at Hull Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Ian Clarke: Drawing a blank could be a Hulluva good thing for City

Ian Clarke
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke salutes fans following the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull Picture by Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd 07814 960751 27/11/2018

WATCH: ‘Fresh and festive from Hull’ – The PinkUn Show #158 covers all Norwich City bases

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show is back - fresh from Hull - to dissect all the latest Norwich City talking points from the pub, under the stewardship of Michael Bailey.

Zimmermann keeps his cool to secure clean sheet for Canaries as Hanley waits in the wings

David Freezer
A little bit of Humberside rain didn't worry City defender Christoph Zimmermann Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Exclusive ‘For me to manage at Carrow Road is a big deal’ – Norfolk-born Rotherham boss pumped up for City clash

Paul Warne, originally from Norfolk, led Rotherham to promotion via the League One play-offs last season Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Video Stuart Webber maps out Norwich City’s transfer strategy

Stuart Webber knows what he wants from Norwich City's transfer window Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Michael Bailey: The hit, miss and maybe of Norwich City’s midfield and when goalless means goals

Alex Tettey goes for the spectacular in the second half of Norwich City's 1-1 East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Running column: The ambitions of every runner must be respected, says Mark Armstrong

Every runner's ambitions need to be respected. Picture: Archant

Canaries fan ‘Warniola’ has proved he can handle being the main man at Rotherham

Paul Warne led Rotherham to a 2-1 win over Norwich in January 2017 but couldn't stop Rotherham being relegated Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists