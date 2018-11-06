Search

Advanced search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Lincoln winger being tracked by Canaries

06 November, 2018 - 13:17
Harry Andeerson celebrates scoring an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Harry Andeerson celebrates scoring an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City are reportedly tracking a young winger currently helping Lincoln in their League Two title charge.

Harry Anderson has attracted the Canaries’ attention, as well as Championship rivals Blackburn, Sheffield United and Preston, according to the Sunday People newspaper.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another three during 21 games in all competitions this season, helping the Imps to sit top of the fourth tier with a third of the campaign completed.

Anderson started out at Peterborough United, making 18 appearances for the League One side and won the club’s Young Player of the Season award in 2015. Brief non-league loans at Braintree and St Albans followed before six goals in 27 games helped Lincoln to promotion to the Football League.

He was signed permanently in the summer of 2017, signing a contract until 2020. Mostly playing on the right, Anderson has since scored eight and set up another seven during 59 games for the Imps.

Harry Andeerson scored an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PAHarry Andeerson scored an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Speaking about his form last month, Anderson told his club’s website: “I feel like I’m playing very well, I think I’m playing well for the team and creating space for others. Sometimes doing the simpler things can lead to more success.

“I think I have a lot more variety to my game now, sometimes my crossing would let me down so I’ve worked a lot on that. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

The winger played against the Canaries during pre-season, playing the opening hour of a 3-1 defeat for Danny Cowley’s team at Sincil Bank in July, going close to an equaliser just before half-time but turning a cross from ex-Norwich left-back Harry Toffolo over the crossbar.

• You can see an example of Anderson’s pace in the video above, scoring a winner at Forest Green last season

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

Jack Reeve
The penalty at Sheffield Wednesday aside, Mario Vrancic has excelled in recent weeks. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

‘He is a fantastic player at this level’ – Millwall boss surprised to see Marshall on the fringes at Norwich

Ben Marshall was on the bench during City's 4-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Small but perfectly formed. Norwich City full back is a class act

Max Aarons looks at home in Norwich City's first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries star is the leader of the passing pack in the Championship

Moritz Leitner has been a key part of Norwich City's success so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He will feel a million dollars’ - Norwich City ace tipped for big things

Norwich City youngster Mason Bloomfield got off the mark for loan club Hamilton Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS

Norwich City transfer rumours: Lincoln winger being tracked by Canaries

Harry Andeerson celebrates scoring an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists