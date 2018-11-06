Norwich City transfer rumours: Lincoln winger being tracked by Canaries

Harry Andeerson celebrates scoring an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City are reportedly tracking a young winger currently helping Lincoln in their League Two title charge.

Harry Anderson has attracted the Canaries’ attention, as well as Championship rivals Blackburn, Sheffield United and Preston, according to the Sunday People newspaper.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another three during 21 games in all competitions this season, helping the Imps to sit top of the fourth tier with a third of the campaign completed.

Anderson started out at Peterborough United, making 18 appearances for the League One side and won the club’s Young Player of the Season award in 2015. Brief non-league loans at Braintree and St Albans followed before six goals in 27 games helped Lincoln to promotion to the Football League.

He was signed permanently in the summer of 2017, signing a contract until 2020. Mostly playing on the right, Anderson has since scored eight and set up another seven during 59 games for the Imps.

Speaking about his form last month, Anderson told his club’s website: “I feel like I’m playing very well, I think I’m playing well for the team and creating space for others. Sometimes doing the simpler things can lead to more success.

“I think I have a lot more variety to my game now, sometimes my crossing would let me down so I’ve worked a lot on that. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

The winger played against the Canaries during pre-season, playing the opening hour of a 3-1 defeat for Danny Cowley’s team at Sincil Bank in July, going close to an equaliser just before half-time but turning a cross from ex-Norwich left-back Harry Toffolo over the crossbar.

• You can see an example of Anderson’s pace in the video above, scoring a winner at Forest Green last season