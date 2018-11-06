Search

Advanced search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Free-scoring winger admits he could move to England

06 November, 2018 - 16:17
Kieran Sadlier during his time with St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Kieran Sadlier during his time with St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

One of Norwich City’s reported targets in Ireland has admitted he could soon be making the move to England.

Cork City star Kieran Sadlier, a former West Ham prospect, will soon be out of contract and was said to be on the radar of the Canaries earlier this year.

The 24-year-old tricky winger scored 26 goals in a campaign which came to a close with a 2-1 defeat to Dundalk in the FAI Cup final on Sunday – with Sadlier equalising from the spot in the first half in front of over 30,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium.

He was Cork’s top scorer in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland, as the previous champions lost the title race to Dundalk as well.

Sadlier has been named in the PFAI Team of the Year after a total of 26 goals and 13 assists in 49 games in all competitions – making international headlines with a goal from inside his own penalty area.

The Irish Sun reported in June that Norwich were among a host of clubs impressed by the England-born former Ireland Under-21 international, who came through the youth ranks at Cambridge United.

After failing to make the grade at West Ham he had short stints at St Mirren, Peterborough and Halifax, before finding his feet at Sligo Rovers in Ireland to earn a move to Cork, going on to score the winning penalty in a shootout in the 2017 FAI Cup final.

The Irish Sun are reporting that Portsmouth, Rotherham and Doncaster are leading the chase for the Sussex-born attacker – who has admitted there is plenty of interest from England.

“I’m going to take a break with my family and make a decision then,” the 24-year-old told Cork newspaper the Evening Echo. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet. There’s obviously interest — from everywhere really, in Ireland and England — but it’s something I haven’t decided on.

“I just wanted to play this game and play well. And I wanted to win it obviously. It’s something I’ll discuss with my family and my agent and decide then. It’s not just a footballing thing, it’s everything — off the pitch as well.

“But I do love Cork and I love this team. I’ve loved my time here and if that continues, great. If not, we’ll see what happens. I don’t know yet. But Cork will always be strong, it’s always an attractive place to come to and play football.”

Earlier this year Cork boss Graham Caulfield described Sadlier as a ‘phenomenal talent’ and ‘probably the most talented player in the league’.

Ireland is an area Norwich have been looking to in recent years, signing Ireland U19 striker Adam Idah from College Corinthians, U23s winger Simon Power from UC Dublin and U18s forward Josh Giurgi from Lexlip United.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 is LIVE tonight for your Norwich City fix

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

paddy davitt
Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

Jack Reeve
The penalty at Sheffield Wednesday aside, Mario Vrancic has excelled in recent weeks. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Norwich City transfer rumours: Free-scoring winger admits he could move to England

Kieran Sadlier during his time with St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Plenty of time for Marshall to shine despite difficult start at Norwich City

Ben Marshall's move to Norwich City has not gone to plan, so far Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Some thought they would go up – now they are struggling’ – Pukki sends out Championship warning

Armed force - Teemu Pukki celebrates with Mario Vrancic after scoring City's opener Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists