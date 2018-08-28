Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries competing with Dortmund, Celtic and Leeds for Fulham midfielder

PUBLISHED: 13:32 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 16 January 2019

Could midfielder Matt O'Riley be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Could midfielder Matt O'Riley be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City are reportedly among a host of clubs at home and abroad who are interested in young Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley.

The England Under-18 international is interesting German clubs Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart, according to Sky Sports, after a starring role as Fulham U23s beat Manchester United 3-1 last week.

Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich and Leeds are said to be monitoring the youngster’s progress, as well as Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

O’Riley has been with the Cottagers since he was eight years old but has so far made just three first-team appearances, coming on with five minutes remaining during a 3-1 win at Millwall in the League Cup third round in September.

He has scored twice and set up another five in Premier League Two for Fulham’s U23s so far this season, as well as starting a 3-0 loss away to League One side Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

His debut came as a 16-year-old last season though, starting a 2-0 win at Wycombe in the League Cup, which was followed by a full 90 minutes during a 1-0 home loss to Bristol Rovers in the second round.

He was an unused substitute for one Championship game but did also start three games during the Checkatrade Trophy during 2017-18.

O’Riley won four caps at U16 level for England, playing alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Ryan Sessegnon and Phil Foden at that level, but just one cap followed at U18 level.

Listed on Fulham’s website as a ‘creative midfield player’ who is also eligible to represent Denmark and Norway at international level, their academy director Huw Jennings is quoted as saying: “Matt is a very talented midfielder who has been with us since under-nine.

“He has excellent creativity, is a terrific passer and makes intelligent decisions. It was excellent to see him make his debut in the Carabao Cup game against Wycombe.

“He showed maturity beyond his years and will have benefited greatly from the experience.”

O’Riley is under contract at Fulham until 2020, having signed his first professional deal on his 17th birthday, reportedly snubbing interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk rural life celebrated in season of events

Working the Land by Hand exhibition in Diss tells the story of those who worked thre land in Norfolk and is part of rural life season. Picture: Diss Corn Hall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists