Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid made for highly-rated Scottish winger

16 January, 2019 - 09:41
Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Norwich City have reportedly made an offer for Scottish youngster Aidan Fitzpatrick.

The Daily Express claim the Canaries have offered £150,000 up front to Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, as part of a deal worth £400,000.

Scottish giants Rangers are also said to have been interested, with City’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday also linked with the 17-year-old recently.

Fitzpatrick has three goals and two assists from 14 matches for Partick in all competitions so far this season, although has only started three league games, with Thistle bottom of the table.

If that interest from City does prove to be genuine then it’s likely the winger would be seen as an addition to the under-23 squad.

The Scotland Under-18 international scored on his first-team debut in the Scottish League Cup at the beginning of the campaign and also set up a goal during a 3-1 defeat to Celtic in the same competition.

Norwich are yet to make any signings yet this month but one of the U23 players allowed out on loan was Irish winger Simon Power, with the 20-year-old joining Dutch side Dordrecht until the summer.

