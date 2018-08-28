Search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Birmingham interest in Marshall is dismissed

PUBLISHED: 17:21 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 09 January 2019

Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Marshall made his first senior start since September during Norwich City's FA Cup loss to Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Birmingham City have reportedly been told that Ben Marshall is not available for a January loan move by Norwich City.

The Sun’s transfer expert Alan Nixon revealed the link on Twitter earlier in the week, with Marshall having made just seven appearances since signing from Wolves for around £1.5million in the summer.

However, the Birmingham Mail report this evening that their sources have heard the Canaries have no interest in allowing the winger to move this month.

Birmingham’s financial troubles mean they are restricted to just one low-cost signing during the transfer window, with reported losses of £37.5m for the 2017-18 season leading to EFL imposed transfer restrictions.

With Garry Monk’s side sat in eighth place and just four points outside the play-off places, it seemed unlikely second-placed Norwich would be willing to sell to a potential promotion rival, who are just 10 points worse off with 20 games still to play.

Nixon had gone on to suggest that the Blues would be offering to cover £10,000 of Marshall’s weekly wage, yet with the wide man under contract until 2022 and City in a stable financial position, that also wouldn’t appear especially tempting.

The 27-year-old former Blackburn favourite set up five goals and scored another three for Millwall while on loan during the second half of last season, before choosing a move to Norfolk over a stay with the south London side.

The former England Under-21 international has over 300 EFL appearances on his CV but failed to impress at right-back during the early stages of this season, leading to the emergence of academy starlet Max Aarons.

An untimely stomach bug then set Marshall further back, losing weight and having to make his way back to full fitness with the U23s in September.

He returned to the bench in late October and has been on the bench for 11 of City’s last 12 Championship games, without seeing action – with the Canaries often in need of homegrown players to meet the minimum EFL quota of seven.

However, he started in the FA Cup on Saturday, playing 78 minutes of a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth in the third round, when he had to cover at left-back for much of the match following Grant Hanley’s early red card.

Millwall have been linked with a reunion, while City’s bitter rivals Ipswich were also linked with an unlikely loan deal last month.

