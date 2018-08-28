Norwich City transfer rumours: Turkey international being tracked with promotion in mind

Yusuf Yazici, left, in action for Turkey Picture: Tim Goode/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Reports in Turkey claim Norwich City are tracking Turkey international Yusuf Yazici as a possible transfer target, should promotion to the Premier League be achieved.

While the Sabah Spor report looks rather premature, with the Canaries sat second in the Championship and just two points clear of Sheffield United with 20 games still to play, it could be that the Trabzonspor attacker is being watched as a possible summer option.

City are not expected to be particularly busy during the current January transfer window but sporting director Stuart Webber has previously emphasised the importance of planning ahead.

Yazici celebrates his 22nd birthday later this month and plays mostly as a central attacking midfielder but can also play on the right wing. He didn’t score during the first half of the Super Lig season but has two assists to his name from 14 games.

He chipped in with 10 goals and five assists in 33 matches last season though, as his hometown club Trabzonspor finished fifth in the Super Lig.

Yazici made his full international debut as a 20-year-old and has gone on to earn 10 caps for Turkey. He has previously been linked with interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven.

It seems a rather unlikely target for Norwich to be linked with during the current window but perhaps offers a glimpse into the transfer realms the Canaries would return to if Daniel Farke’s team can earn promotion this season.

With a contract until 2022, the forward would presumably cost a sizeable fee in the summer, with City’s previous record outlay being for Dutch striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel, signed from Sporting Lisbon for around £8.5million in 2013 – with Steven Naismith’s signing from Everton in January 2016 reportedly in the same region.